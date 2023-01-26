Ashland wrestling repeats as Tri-Valley League champion, but first time after going undefeated in the league

The seniors shined on the historic day, each of the four earning pins. Aram Baghsarian (152 pounds) took victory in his first meet of the season, filling in for the injured Adrian Guzman. Patrick DesLauriers (220) continued his magical season, where he is now 21-0, all via fall. Liam Fleming (170) picked up a pin at the final second, and Pedro Da Silva (126) added a pin of his own.

“It’s exciting for the leadership of our team, the seniors in particular,” said coach Pete Zacchilli. “To end it that way, with their last league match ever, and be the first team to go undefeated in the league was special.”

For the first time in program history, the Ashland wrestling team went undefeated in the Tri-Valley League to claim sole possession of the league title after its 45-21 win over Dedham. It’s the second consecutive year the Clockers (9-1 overall, 6-0 TVL) have stood atop the league summit and third time overall, but first time after going unbeaten.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s amazing,” Zacchilli said. “It’s something that we’ve always envisioned from the beginning, but it takes everyone.”

Advertisement

When Zacchilli started coaching, Ashland was in a co-op with Keefe Tech and had no youth program. He said he was getting texts from Ashland’s wrestling alumni about the title win.

“They all know they’re a part of this,” he said. “We’ve always preached that, as we grew, we always looked back as well, we always talk about what those kids gave to get us where we are today. All those coaches and all those kids are a part of this.”

Chelmsford 45, Andover 24 — Isaiah Burgos (113 pounds), Kai Everett (132), Manny Marshall (152), Kenny Bocanegra (160), and Ian Mwangi (220) earned pivotal wins for the Lions (13-2), with Mwangi grinding out an overtime victory in a Merrimack Valley matchup. Marshall improved to 22-9 on the season, and Everett is now 20-7. Bocanegra is now 4-0 in varsity action as a backup.

Advertisement

Durfee 54, Southeastern 18 — Jordan Mazyck (120 pounds), Carlos Gomez (138), and Lehi Ramos (145) earned key wins for the Hilltoppers (3-14).

Methuen 53, Haverhill 24 — Noah Beshara (145 pounds) and Shane Eason (182) earned pins in less than a minute for the Rangers, who improved to 29-0 with the win. Dom Gangi (113) earned the first points on the day for Methuen, improving to 34-0 on the season. Jeydany Ortega (160) fought back from down 10-4 to earn a third period pin as the Rangers won six of the final eight bouts.

Shawsheen 69, Greater Lawrence 6 — Zack Holmes (126), Jake Metcalf (170), Ryan Murphy (182), and Tom Cormier (195) each earned wins as the Rams (18-3) rattled off 12 wins to secure the Commonwealth Conference title. Scoring 458 points and allowing just 66, Shawsheen dominated the conference with a 7-0 record.

Triton 47, Pentucket 30 — Sophomore Amir Alami (152) was losing 13-4 before turning the tables with a second period pin for the Vikings (13-2). Boston Record (pin at 126), Lucas Bistany (technical fall at 138), and Nolan Merrill (pin at 170) each took six points in the Cape Ann/Northeastern Conference triumph.

Girls’ gymnastics

Westford 137.3, Acton-Boxborough 133.1 — Maggie Murphy won every event, breaking school records on the beam (9.8) and with her all-around score (38.4) in the Dual County League win.

Advertisement



