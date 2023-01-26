Boys’ hockey notes: With a newfound sense of dedication, Somerset Berkley off to another fast start with its sights set on another championship title

This season, the Raiders have upped the ante considerably with an unblemished 11-0 mark. Beyond the ice, there’s even more at stake for this year’s team following the passing of the program’s founder, Bob Souza , last weekend at age 85.

Just last winter, the Raiders won each of their first seven games; the season before, it was a 6-0 start during during a pandemic-shortened campaign.

Fast starts to the season are nothing new for the Somerset Berkley boys’ hockey team.

“The gentleman that started the program, he’s looking down on us right now and saying ‘You’ve got something good going on, Coach,’” said Somerset Berkley coach Kevin Snyder after the Raiders shut out Medfield, 3-0, Monday afternoon at Driscoll Arena in Fall River.

Advertisement

Souza, captain of the 1957 Somerset baseball state championship team, helped the Raiders drop the puck in time for the 1972-73 season after spending previous winters recruiting kids off ponds as the popularity of ice hockey surged, thanks in no small part to Bobby Orr and the Big, Bad Bruins, Snyder noted.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Snyder, who skated for Souza at Somerset (Class of 1978), has been involved with the program as either a player, assistant or head coach for nearly four decades. Now in his 20th season in the lead role, Snyder, who surpassed Souza for most wins in program history (172) in 2019, will be coaching for the rest of the campaign with a heavy heart.

“ ‘The man pretty much built hockey around the area. We would have nothing without him, so the rest of the year is dedicated towards him, absolutely.’ Matthew Costa, Somerset Berkley boys' hockey alternate captain, on the passing of program founder Bob Souza last weekend at 85

“He was a mentor, a friend and a neighbor to me,” said Snyder, who lived four doors down from Souza in Somerset. “Any advice, I’d go up and see Coach and ask for his advice, then I’d make my own decisions from there.”

The legacy of Souza in greater Fall River isn’t lost on members of this year’s team.

“The man pretty much built hockey around the area,” said alternate captain Matthew Costa. “We would have nothing without him, so the rest of the year is dedicated towards him, absolutely.”

Advertisement

“It’s an honor to play for what he created,” added Luke Gauvin, another alternate captain. “It’s tremendous that we have the opportunity to play for each other and play for him.”

Competing as one of the lone standalone programs along the South Coast, the Raiders have the rest of the league on notice with a combination of timely scoring and elite goaltending provided by junior Brandon Silva.

Junior goaltender Brandon Silva, with a 1.10 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage, has been a stalwart between the pipes for the Somerset Berkley boys' hockey team. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

While Silva already had three shutouts this season entering Monday, his 50-save showing against a Warriors team averaging five goals per game on a 10-game winning streak demonstrated he’s capable of raising his game to the level of competition.

Medfield, a program with a championship pedigree that includes a Division 2 state title in 2016 and a No. 4 ranking in the latest MIAA Division 3 power rankings, provided the Raiders, ranked No. 9 in the recent Division 2 power rankings, with a rare barometer game.

“It’s nice for the boys to realize we had an opportunity like that, and we took advantage of it,” Snyder said. “They can play with these teams.”

Noah Taylor (left), taking a shot during a recent victory over Medfield, is one of four Somerset Berkley players who have scored at least five goals this season. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The chance to face Medfield only came about after the Wareham/Carver co-op folded and merged with Middleborough in the South Shore League, leaving Snyder scrambling to fill his schedule with two additional nonleague dates. The Raiders also picked up a road game in Cambridge next month.

Advertisement

Captain Davis Sullivan, a South Coast Conference football all-star with 100-plus points on the gridiron, also ranks as the hockey team’s scoring leader (11-13—24). Jon Rothwell, Kien Stafford and Noah Taylor have all scored at least five goals for the Raiders, who are outscoring foes, 56-15, on the season.

Silva’s microscopic goals against average (1.10) and otherworldly save percentage (.940) are a few reasons the Raiders have their eyes on winning a state tournament game for the first time since 2012. The camaraderie of the team can’t be overlooked either, he said.

“We’ve been bonding a lot,” Silva said. “We’re a lot closer than we’ve been in the past, doing a lot as a team, whether it’s dinners together, going to basketball games, having fun. It’s just getting us closer.”

Ice chips

With a 16-team all-public school field, competing in a pair of eight-team divisions, the second Ed Burns Tournament opens Sunday at rinks in Reading and Natick. The teams were seeded by their MIAA power rankings (margin of victory and opponent rating).

First-round games in the Peter Doherty Division start at noon at Ed Burns Arena in Reading, with William Chase Arena in Natick serving as the Brinn Division host. Semifinals are scheduled for Feb. 5, with the finals Feb. 12 (venues and times, TBD). Each team is guaranteed three games.

“Public high school hockey is the last pure field of dreams,” said Arlington coach John Messuri. “They are there because they love being there. It’s a bunch of kids who want to represent their communities.”

Advertisement

Last season, Marshfield rode Cam McGettrick’s overtime winner in a 6-5 win over Hingham for the Doherty title. Canton captured the Brinn Division.

“To be able to have a tournament of this much notoriety during the season, it’s great for the kids,” said Hingham coach Tony Messina.

Doherty Division (Sunday, at Ed Burns): No. 1 Hingham battles No. 8 Canton, 12 p.m.; No. 2 Arlington vs. No. 7 Braintree, 2 p.m; No. 6 Marshfield vs. No. 6 Belmont, 4 p.m.; and No. 4 Wellesley vs. No. 5 Reading, 6 p.m.

Brinn Division (Sunday, at Chase Arena): No. 1 Tewksbury vs. No. 8 Burlington, 1:30 p.m.; No. 2 Waltham vs. No. 7 Natick, 3:30 p.m.; No. 3. Walpole vs. No. 6 Winchester, 5:30 p.m.; No. 4 Framingham vs. No. 5 Weymouth, 7:30 p.m.

“This is harder than the state tournament,” said Messuri. “In the state tournament, I’m not starting with Braintree. This tournament is more related to the Super 8. This is what the Super 8 was. You don’t get a 6-0 score in the first game. This tournament puts you in the heat right away.

Games to watch

Saturday, Newburyport vs. No. 19 Lynnfield (at McVann/O’Keefe Memorial Rink, 12 p.m.) –– Lynnfield has a chance to clinch a second straight Cape Ann League title. But the Clippers are fresh off a 1-0 victory over No. 11 Franklin. The Pioneers won the first meeting, 2-0, on Jan. 4.

Sunday, No. 3 Hingham vs. No. 14 Canton (at Ed Burns Arena, 12 p.m.) — AJ Thomas leads a talented Bulldogs team against Aidan Brazel, Ace Concannon, and a deep Harbormen team in the first round of Doherty Division action in the Ed Burns tournament.

Advertisement

Sunday, No. 8 Marshfield vs. No. 5 Belmont (at Ed Burns Arena, 4 p.m.) –– In the first round of Ed Burns Tournament, standout goaltender Brady Quakenbush and the Rams face prolific scoring threat Cam Fici and the Marauders.

Tuesday, Archbishop Williams vs. No. 11 Franklin (at Pirelli’s Veterans Arena, 6:30 p.m.) –– Winners of four straight, the Bishops look to upend another Hockomock League powerhouse after beating No. 15 Canton, 5-3, on January 18.

Wednesday, No. 11 Tewksbury at No. 15 Lincoln-Sudbury (at New England Sports Center, 6 p.m.) — First place in the MVC/DCL Tier II is up for grabs. The Warriors downed the Redmen in overtime, 2-1, on Jan. 7 courtesy of senior captain Frankie DeTraglia’s tally with three seconds to play.

Correspondent Cam Kerry contributed to this story.