Bridgewater-Raynham girls’ basketball outlasts Norwood in overtime of a nonleague road win

With seven minutes left in regulation of its 49-43 overtime victory at Norwood, the 17th-ranked Bridgewater-Raynham girls’ basketball team was facing a nine-point deficit against last year’s Division 2 state runner-up.
The Trojans of the Southeast Conference were desperate to tie this nonleague matchup against their Tri-Valley League hosts, and extend their four-game win streak, when sophomore Ally Piecewicz splashed a 3-pointer, highlighting a 13-4 closing run that sent the game into overtime.
“This was our first experience in overtime, so I was really just trying to make sure everybody was settled down and focused on a next-play mentality.” said B-R coach Cheryl Seavey.
Layups from Reese Bartlett and Olivia Roy followed a pair of free throws from Brenna Woodbury that propelled the Trojans (9-2) in OT of a competitive, back-and-forth triumph over the Mustangs (8-5).
“You know [a game like this] is going to be a battle — you hope it’s going to be a battle,” Seavey said. “It was . . . two teams digging in their heels, defensively, hitting key and momentous shots, living and dying by each possession . . . This is a game that is going to help both of our teams in the future.”