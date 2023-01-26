Bridgewater-Raynham girls’ basketball outlasts Norwood in overtime of a nonleague road win

With seven minutes left in regulation of its 49-43 overtime victory at Norwood, the 17th-ranked Bridgewater-Raynham girls’ basketball team was facing a nine-point deficit against last year’s Division 2 state runner-up.

The Trojans of the Southeast Conference were desperate to tie this nonleague matchup against their Tri-Valley League hosts, and extend their four-game win streak, when sophomore Ally Piecewicz splashed a 3-pointer, highlighting a 13-4 closing run that sent the game into overtime.

“This was our first experience in overtime, so I was really just trying to make sure everybody was settled down and focused on a next-play mentality.” said B-R coach Cheryl Seavey.