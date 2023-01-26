Bruins lose back-and-forth game to Lightning in Tampa

In a four-on-four situation, the Bruins executed a clean line change while keeping possession high in the offensive zone. Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak jumped off. Connor Clifton and Brad Marchand jumped on.

In a game Tampa Bay netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy was threatening to steal, the Bruins tied the Lightning late in the second period and went into the final 20 minutes knotted at 1.

Victor Hedman scored with 6:41 remaining Thursday night, and the Bruins went on to lose to the Lightning, 3-2, at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Clifton drew Hedman out high and beat the defenseman’s check with a backhand slip to Marchand. The winger, streaking off the bench, had Steven Stamkos in front of him, not the 6-foot-6-inch, 240-pound Hedman. Marchand fired an icebound dart through a Stamkos screen that beat Vasilevskiy to the far corner of the net.

Tie game, at 16:58 of the second, and a tense final period ahead.

Before that, it was Vasilevskiy outdueling Linus Ullmark, who was counted on for a little less than his counterpart. The Lightning ace made 26 saves through 40 minutes, including a Pavel Zacha break-in, a David Krejci chance off a turnover, a blocker denial of a Patrice Bergeron one-timer, and Matt Grzelcyk’s walk-in chances from the left and right wings.

Ullmark (19 saves through two periods) was excellent, too, making a left pad stop on a Brayden Point break-in, a shorthanded Stamkos one-timer from the slot, and early in the first, a robbery of Anthony Cirelli from between the hashes.

The Bruins went down at 10:42 of the first period after Marchand’s high-sticking penalty. It was easy to diagnose the issue: The Bruins’ high-pressure penalty kill saw Brandon Carlo and Derek Forbort bunch together near Point and Nikita Kucherov. That left winger Brandon Hagel in front for a tuck.

Emotions ran high in the first after veteran agitator Corey Perry threw an elbow to the face of Clifton, as the Bruins defenseman was spinning from a Zach Bogosian hit. Clifton cross-checked Perry from behind, and when the two dropped the gloves, Clifton pounded a player some 4 inches and 20 pounds larger, and 10 years his senior.