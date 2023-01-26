EMass boys’ hockey: With an OT winner and 4-point game, Winthrop’s Petey Silverman headlines Players of the Week

Jameson Brooks, Newburyport –– The senior captain stopped all 33 shots he faced to record a shutout and anchor the Clippers in a 1-0 nonleague win over No. 11 Franklin.
Cam Fici, Belmont –– Accounting for four goals in two games for the fifth-ranked Marauders, the senior captain tallied once in a 2-1 victory over Woburn before netting a hat trick in a 3-1 triumph against Wakefield.
Kyle Hart, Marblehead –– Just a sophomore, the dynamic forward contributed six points in a 7-4 nonleague victory over Hopedale/Milford. Hart scored twice and provided four assists.
Josh Millman, Bishop Fenwick –– After backstopping the Crusaders to a 4-2 nonleague win over Lowell Catholic, the senior made 25 saves in a 4-1 defeat of No. 13 St. Mary’s. After an 0-7-0 start, the Crusaders have won four of the last five, with Millman registering 102 saves on 106 shots, good for a .962 save percentage.
Petey Silverman, Winthrop –– The junior captain lifted the Vikings to a Northeastern Conference victory by netting the overtime winner in a 4-3 triumph over Masconomet. Silverman followed with a four-point performance in a 6-3 nonleague win against Medford, recording a hat trick and adding an assist.
Will Stidsen, Hamilton-Wenham –– The junior forward showcased a flair of the dramatic, tying the game with 2.5 seconds remaining before potting the overtime winner to power the Generals to a 6-5 nonleague triumph over Latin Academy.
Timmy Ward, Norwell –– In an 8-4 South Shore win over Cohasset/Hull, the senior forward scored and contributed four assists. He also tallied twice to propel the Skippers to a 3-2 nonleague win over Plymouth North later in the week.