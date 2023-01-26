EMass boys’ hockey: With an OT winner and 4-point game, Winthrop’s Petey Silverman headlines Players of the Week

Jameson Brooks, Newburyport –– The senior captain stopped all 33 shots he faced to record a shutout and anchor the Clippers in a 1-0 nonleague win over No. 11 Franklin.

Cam Fici, Belmont –– Accounting for four goals in two games for the fifth-ranked Marauders, the senior captain tallied once in a 2-1 victory over Woburn before netting a hat trick in a 3-1 triumph against Wakefield.

Kyle Hart, Marblehead –– Just a sophomore, the dynamic forward contributed six points in a 7-4 nonleague victory over Hopedale/Milford. Hart scored twice and provided four assists.