Margo Mattes delivers clutch 3-pointer for 17th-ranked Brookline girls’ basketball in nonleague road win over No. 13 Lincoln-Sudbury

Brookline coach Kendell Jones elected not to call timeout. He has faith in his players and prepares them for the chaos they might see in the MIAA tournament. Jones also has Margo Mattes on his side, and she delivered fireworks Thursday night.

SUDBURY — Trailing Brookline by as many as 13 points early in the fourth quarter, the Lincoln-Sudbury girls’ basketball team stormed back to tie the score with 14 seconds remaining.

Brookline's Margo Mattes, driving in a game last season against Woburn during the MIAA Division 1 girls' basketball tournament game, delivered for the No. 17 Warriors with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that toppled No. 13 Lincoln-Sudbury, 54-51, in a nonleague road win on Thursday night.

The Princeton-bound senior standout dribbled right, crossed over to her left, stepped back, and banked in a 3-pointer as time expired, sealing a thrilling, 54-51, nonleague road win for No. 17 Brookline (7-3) over No. 13 Lincoln-Sudbury (11-2).

Mattes, who finished with a game-high 22 points after dropping 35 in a 71-65 win over No. 4 Walpole in a Bay State Conference clash on Tuesday, could tell her shot was long. She called bank in her mind, then hoisted her right hand in the air as her teammates mobbed her near midcourt.

“We do that in practice a lot, where we put 10 seconds on the shot clock, and you’ve got to just make a move and go,” Mattes said. “That was something where it wasn’t just off the cuff.”

In a battle between two Division 1 contenders that could potentially meet again in March, Brookline seized command early before withstanding a furious rally.

Brookline led, 19-12, through one, 35-26 at halftime, and 48-38 through three. After Faith Rothstein drilled a corner 3-pointer in the opening minute of the fourth, Brookline didn’t score again until the final possession.

Lincoln-Sudbury switched to zone midway through the third, which threw Brookline off its rhythm slightly at first, then more and more as the half progressed.

Evie Schwartz (11 points) hit two free throws, senior captain Frankie Liu (7 points, 14 rebounds) finished inside, then senior captain Katie Rapisarda (12 points) swished a 3-pointer to cut it to 51-49 with 1:12 remaining.

“Our girls just play so hard,” said Lincoln-Sudbury coach Howie Landau. “It’s really cool responding to adversity after being down a bunch early. We just got gritty and played really good defense, and a great player made a great play at the end.”

Senior captain Abby Cushing (12 points) called timeout, and Schwartz provided a putback to tie the score. Lincoln-Sudbury needed one stop, but Mattes had other ideas.

“She’s a Princeton commit for a reason,” Rapisarda said.

Mattes had already established herself as one of the state’s premier players before this week, and the last two games have elevated her status even further. She didn’t do it alone, as senior Geanna Bryant (11 points) and Rothstein (8 points) contributed.

But when Brookline needed a bucket, with the game on the line, it was no secret where the ball was going.

“She brings so much joy to the team, and she’s a great leader,” Jones said of Mattes. “I tell her, ‘Where you go, the team goes.’”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.