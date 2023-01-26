With a sturdy finish, No. 19 Lynnfield boys’ hockey denies Triton, closes in on Cape Ann title

Sophomore Will Norton scored an insurance goal with under two minutes remaining to help propel 19th-ranked Lynnfield to a 4-2 league victory over Triton. The Pioneers (10-0-1, 5-0-0 Cape Ann) can clinch the league title on Saturday with a victory over Newburyport.

Wednesday afternoon’s Cape Ann League clash at Henry Graf Jr. Skating Rink was no different.

NEWBURYPORT –– The Lynnfield and Triton boys’ hockey teams battle neck-and-neck down the stretch, two rivals unwilling to give an inch.

“Any time we play Triton and [coach Ryan] Sheehan, he’s from Lynnfield, we joke, ‘let’s just fast forward to the last five minutes of a one-goal game and we’ll decide who’s up’,” said Lynnfield coach Jon Gardner. “Sometimes five minutes is an eternity, it’s sometimes the last minute — always [like that] with them.”

The Pioneers, leading 3-2 entering the third period, kept their foot on the gas, outshooting the Vikings by a 13-2 margin in the final frame, controlling the play and applying continuous pressure in the offensive zone.

Three second-period goals were the difference. Junior assistant captain Joe Raffa tipped in a shot from sophomore Aidan Norton, putting the Pioneers on the board six seconds into the man advantage. Junior Evan Rocha slotted a wrister far-side over the blocker on a two-on-two rush for a goal, followed by Raffa winning a battle down low in the corner, working hard to find junior Jack Carpenter cross crease on the doorstep for the eventual winner.

“I think Joe Raffa had a tremendous game,” said Gardner. “He had the tip on the power play goal out front, had the dish, fighting off stick checks upon hooks upon piggyback rides to find Jack backdoor. Our centers played well.”

Sophomore Luke Sullivan and senior Quinn Fidler lit the lamp for the Vikings (6-4-2, 5-3-0 Cape Ann).

Raffa and Carpenter made plays all afternoon, outmuscling foes along the boards to win puck battles and using their speed to create separation.

“It’s all about overcoming adversity,” said Raffa. “We just had to keep our heads, stay with it, and bury pucks — and we did.”

Triton's Connor Rumph goes skates up as he battles in the corner with Lynnfield's Jack Neenan (left) in first-period action at Henry Graf Jr. Skating Rink. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

With Lynnfield's Cal Wardwell (left) defending, Triton's Luke Sullivan (9) snapped a shot on goal at Henry Graf Jr. Skating Rink . . . Jim Davis/Globe Staff

. . . that beat Lynnfield goalie Daniel McSweeney (35) for the only goal of the first period Wednesday afternoon. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.