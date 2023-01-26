fb-pixel Skip to main content

Sirens across Ukraine as authorities report Russian attacks

By The Associated PressUpdated January 26, 2023, 52 minutes ago
Ukrainian servicemen walk near a destroyed bridge across the Inhulets river in Kherson region, Ukraine.Evgeniy Maloletka/Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials said Thursday that Russia has launched a wave of missile and self-exploding drone attacks on the country.

Air raid sirens wailed nationwide, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or of the missiles and drones striking targets.

The attacks came after Germany and the United States announced Wednesday that they will send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, offering what one expert called an “armored punching force” to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as the Russian invasion enters its 12th month.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video