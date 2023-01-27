Get Down with your Hometown virtual music festival streams live this weekend

Both nights kick off at 6 p.m. via YouTube , starting Saturday with a live, multi-artist lineup, including the Indigo Girls, Chris Smither, Rachael Price, and many others. Sunday’s schedule will showcase select recordings from last summer’s music festivals, including the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival in Goshen, Conn., and Western Mass.’s Green River Festival, with acts like Ali McGuirk and Eilen Jewell.

Music fans won’t have to leave the comfort of their couch to get into the festival spirit this weekend. The third annual Get Down with your Hometown virtual music festival will stream live and recorded performances for free online this Saturday and Sunday.

Chris Smither (top left), Rachael Price (top right), Martin Sexton (bottom left), and Jamie Kent (bottom right) are among the performers in the virtual music festival Get Down with your Hometown this weekend.

Local cultural nonprofits North Star, Shea Theater, and the Institute of Musical Arts collaborated for the third time to present this year’s festival. Alums of North Star and IMA — singer-songwriter Naia Kete and Kim Chin Gibbons, lead singer and guitarist of Sunset Missions — will be among the performing acts. Jodi Cutler, outreach director of North Star, also noted the festival is dedicated to the remembrance of late program alumna, Jana Ivanova Abromowitz.

Saturday’s performances will be recorded live from Shea Theatre in Montague or from the performers’ homes. The event will be hosted by New England Public Media’s Monte Belmonte, Happier Valley Comedy founder Pam Victor, and comedian Kelsey Flynn. VIP passes that allow attendees access to artists and the emcees in the virtual green room, via Zoom on Saturday, are available for $60. Saturday’s performances will run until 10 p.m., and Sunday’s show will go until about 8:30 p.m.

For details on how to tune in and see a schedule of performers and events, visit getdownhometown.com.

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.