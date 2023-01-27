fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

So glad we had this time together: NBC readies Carol Burnett 90th birthday special

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated January 27, 2023, 7 minutes ago
Carol Burnett (pictured at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards) will be honored by NBC on her birthday, April 26.Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/file

Carol Burnett, legend, is turning 90, and NBC is planning a special in her honor. Called “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love,” it will be two hours of musical performances, personal tributes, and clips from Burnett’s career. It will air on her birthday, April 26.

The list of special guests is long and starry, of course. Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Bob Mackie, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Julie Andrews, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Marisa Tomei, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, Susan Lucci, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Vicki Lawrence will be in the house. Performers will include Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, and Kristin Chenoweth.

Advertisement

By the way, Burnett is still performing. She’s costarring with Wiig, Dern, Ricky Martin, and Allison Janney in an upcoming Apple TV+ series called “Mrs. American Pie.” Set in the early 1970s, it’s about social climbing in Palm Beach society. No release date has been announced yet.

Julie Andrews will be one of many special guests to appear in the special.Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/file


Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video