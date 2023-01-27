So glad we had this time together: NBC readies Carol Burnett 90th birthday special

Carol Burnett, legend, is turning 90, and NBC is planning a special in her honor. Called “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love,” it will be two hours of musical performances, personal tributes, and clips from Burnett’s career. It will air on her birthday, April 26.

The list of special guests is long and starry, of course. Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Bob Mackie, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Julie Andrews, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Marisa Tomei, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, Susan Lucci, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Vicki Lawrence will be in the house. Performers will include Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, and Kristin Chenoweth.