We asked, you answered: Here are the acts you’d put in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

We asked eight local writers to tell us which overlooked and underappreciated acts they would nominate for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. To be eligible, the act’s debut album has to be at least 25 years old and be considered “influential.” Their answers? The J. Geils Band, Kate Bush, OutKast, Patti LaBelle, Hüsker Dü, Patsy Cline, The Wu-Tang Clan, and Big Star.
Then we asked you.
We got dozens of responses to our poll (and many more of you chimed in in the comments section of the original story). The results? Some of you liked our writers’ suggestions, with a few more nods for Kate Bush, OutKast, Big Star, and the J. Geils Band.
Advertisement
Getting multiple votes were Little Feat, Procol Harum, Warren Zevon, and Jethro Tull.
Here are the other artists you’d like to see nominated:
Ian Hunter
Tori Amos
The New Kids on the Block
Harry Nilsson
The Buzzcocks
Fairport Convention
The Replacements
Dan Fogelberg
Poco
Meat Loaf/Jim Steinman
Jimmy Buffett
Squeeze
Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Guess Who
Foreigner
New York Dolls
Joe Jackson
Oasis (though the nominator specified that this suggestion was made “reluctantly”)
Dave Matthews Band
Harry Chapin
Sheryl Crow
Devo
Utopia
Iron Maiden
King Crimson
Ozzy Osbourne (solo)
Pantera
Megadeth
Slayer
Porcupine Tree
Faith No More
The Black Crowes
The Pixies
Garbage
Nicky Hopkins