We asked, you answered: Here are the acts you’d put in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Updated January 27, 2023, 37 minutes ago
Jethro Tull, led by Ian Anderson, was the choice of several readers.Nick Harrison

We asked eight local writers to tell us which overlooked and underappreciated acts they would nominate for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. To be eligible, the act’s debut album has to be at least 25 years old and be considered “influential.” Their answers? The J. Geils Band, Kate Bush, OutKast, Patti LaBelle, Hüsker Dü, Patsy Cline, The Wu-Tang Clan, and Big Star.

Then we asked you.

We got dozens of responses to our poll (and many more of you chimed in in the comments section of the original story). The results? Some of you liked our writers’ suggestions, with a few more nods for Kate Bush, OutKast, Big Star, and the J. Geils Band.

Getting multiple votes were Little Feat, Procol Harum, Warren Zevon, and Jethro Tull.

Here are the other artists you’d like to see nominated:

Ian Hunter

Tori Amos

The New Kids on the Block

Harry Nilsson

The Buzzcocks

Fairport Convention

The Replacements

Dan Fogelberg

Poco

Meat Loaf/Jim Steinman

Jimmy Buffett

Squeeze

Emerson, Lake & Palmer

Guess Who

Foreigner

New York Dolls

Joe Jackson

Oasis (though the nominator specified that this suggestion was made “reluctantly”)

Dave Matthews Band

Harry Chapin

Sheryl Crow

Devo

Utopia

Iron Maiden

King Crimson

Ozzy Osbourne (solo)

Pantera

Megadeth

Slayer

Porcupine Tree

Faith No More

The Black Crowes

The Pixies

Garbage

Nicky Hopkins



