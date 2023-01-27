Amazon will start charging Prime members for US grocery orders of less than $150

Amazon will start charging fees to online shoppers for grocery orders of less than $150, underscoring the challenging economics of getting food to shoppers’ doorsteps.

The new fees, which take effect Feb. 28, coincide with the company’s efforts to cut costs and adjust to slower growth in online shopping. Charges for the Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service in the United States will be $9.95 for orders of less than $50, $6.95 for orders between $50 and $100, and $3.95 for orders of $100 to $150, the Seattle-based company said in an e-mail to shoppers reviewed by Bloomberg.