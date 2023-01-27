Fed sees soft landing as silver lining of temp jobs decline

The recent decline in temporary jobs — often a harbinger of recession — is actually raising hopes among Federal Reserve policymakers that their bid for a soft landing is working.

The number of US temp workers fell for the fifth straight month in December from a record high in July. The drop is being viewed as an indication that the Fed is making progress in its bid to ease a taut jobs market just enough to head off inflationary wage increases without triggering widespread layoffs.

The risk, however, is that the 3.5 percent decrease in temp jobs since July — when those payrolls hit a record in data back to 1990 — portends not the cool-down of the labor market that Fed officials are hoping for, but rather a coming collapse.