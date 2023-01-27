Fed sees soft landing as silver lining of temp jobs decline

The recent decline in temporary jobs — often a harbinger of recession — is actually raising hopes among Federal Reserve policymakers that their bid for a soft landing is working.
The number of US temp workers fell for the fifth straight month in December from a record high in July. The drop is being viewed as an indication that the Fed is making progress in its bid to ease a taut jobs market just enough to head off inflationary wage increases without triggering widespread layoffs.
The risk, however, is that the 3.5 percent decrease in temp jobs since July — when those payrolls hit a record in data back to 1990 — portends not the cool-down of the labor market that Fed officials are hoping for, but rather a coming collapse.
Advertisement
“Is this a renormalization or is this the start of a real labor market recession?” asked ZipRecruiter Chief Economist Julia Pollak. “It’s just very hard to say with certainty.”
Temp jobs have historically been a leading indicator of where the labor market is headed: They’re the first to be added when demand is picking up and the easiest to cut when growth is slackening.
Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard and Governor Christopher Waller both cited the recent fall last week in making the case that the central bank could corral elevated inflation without throwing millions of Americans out of work. They pointed to the drop as evidence that demand for workers is easing, along with a retreat in job openings and moderation in hiring.