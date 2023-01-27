New York veterinary clinic Small Door expands to Newton

“I felt that there was an opportunity to build something different that was better and more modern with technology, to make it more convenient for the consumer, ... and paid more attention to detail,” Guttman said. “All of which, I believe, leads to better medical care and more consistent mental care.”

Small Door was created four years ago in response to an experience Josh Guttman, cofounder and CEO of Small Door, had at the vet. His dog, Morris, got sick in 2017, and Guttman said the veterinary care he received was inefficient and expensive.

Small Door Veterinary, a tech- and membership-based pet care provider, has opened a new location in Newton Centre — the first outside of its five New York City locations.

Small Door offers an app that gives pet owners continuous access to its medical team. The app allows its customers to book appointments online and access health records electronically.

Membership costs $169 per pet per year and includes one free exam, same or next-day appointments, 24/7 telemedicine, more time with trusted medical professionals, and facilities equipped with the latest technology. As of earlier this month, there were 200 members signed up for the Newton Centre location on Beacon Street.

“You walk in and there are no phones ringing, there’s someone smiling who is ready to meet you and ready to offer you a coffee or water,” said Dr. Sarah Gorman, Small Door managing veterinarian for Newton Centre.

Small Door Veterinary has opened a new state-of-the-art practice in Newton Centre. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Small Door was one of the first veterinary care companies to become a certified B Corp. The company’s practices are American Animal Hospital Association accredited, which is a recognition of quality that only 15 percent of vet clinics in the United States have earned.

“Our doctors are really focusing on partnering with pet owners for their health. Gone are the days where people want to be dictated on what their pet needs,” Dr. Jamie Richardson, head of veterinary medicine at Small Door, said. “They want their doctors to steer them in the right direction, using their training and advice.”

Small Door’s mission also includes being a “socially responsible employer and pet-care provider.” The company aims to make life better for veterinary care providers by ensuring parental leave, no non-competes, competitive compensation and benefits, a mental health program designed to reduce vet stress and burnout, and dedicated coaching and career mentorship, among other benefits.

Small Door opened its first location in the West Village of New York City in 2019. Newton is its sixth location and first in the Boston area. In the spring, it plans to open another location in Brookline. By the end of the year, the company will be in a total of 11 locations.

“I think veterinary [care] in Boston looks similar to what it looks like in New York, sort of day-to-day facilities, old-fashioned methods of doing business. And we believe that Bostonians are ready for a more modern approach,” Guttman said.

The inside of the new Small Door Veterinary practice in Newton Centre. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Hannah Nguyen can be reached at hannah.nguyen@globe.com.