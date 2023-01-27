Toymaker Hasbro laying off 1,000 to cut costs

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Toymaker Hasbro said Thursday it is cutting about 1,000 jobs as part of moves announced last year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025.

The nearly century-old Rhode Island-based company behind Monopoly, Play-Doh, and My Little Pony toys said the layoffs amount to 15 percent of its global full-time workforce.

Eric Nyman, president and chief operating officer, is also departing the company, Hasbro said in a statement.