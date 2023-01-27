Jay Leno suffers broken bones in motorcycle accident, months after fire

The Andover native disclosed the latest incident, which left him with several broken bones earlier this month, in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal published Thursday.

Leno is recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Jan. 17, just months after he suffered serious burns in a fire that broke out in the garage of his Los Angeles home.

“But I’m OK!” Leno, 72, said in the interview. “I’m OK, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

The comedian, who is well known for his love of vintage cars, told the Review-Journal he was testing a 1940 Indian motorcycle when he smelled leaking gas, prompting him to act quickly.

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” he said. “So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline, me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out.”

Leno said he broke his collarbone and two ribs, and cracked both his kneecaps in the crash.

The Emerson College alum said he has avoided talking about the incident publicly due to the overwhelming media attention his November hospitalization and recovery received.

“You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free,” Leno said. “After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down.”

Leno spent more than a week at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles after he suffered third-degree burns to his face and serious burns to his hands and chest when a vintage car he was working on erupted in flames in his garage.

While working on his 1907 White Motor Co. steam-powered car with a friend, he noticed that a fuel line had become clogged. The fuel leak sprayed gasoline on Leno, and the spark ignited and trigged an explosion, leaving him scorched.

He received oxygen therapy and skin graft surgery on his face to treat his injuries.

“I had a brand new face. And it’s better than what was there before,” he joked to the Wall Street Journal. “But really, it was an accident, that’s all. Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point.”

Leno, who has a massive car collection and hosted “Jay Leno’s Garage,” said it helped him to joke about the accident, adding that “there’s nothing worse than whiny celebrities.”

The car aficionado also owns a home in Newport, R.I., and is a favorite on Aquidneck Island.

