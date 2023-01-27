Should I leave my husband for my best friend?

Q. This past September, my husband and I hit rock bottom and decided to take some time apart. Life just took a toll on us; both of our jobs, monotony, and not investing in our relationship. I became really close with my male best friend during these difficult months, only to realize that I’m now madly in love with him.

My husband and I recently had a conversation about giving our relationship a chance. I agreed to it, for one purpose only: financial stability. He recently landed a six-figure position, and my husband and I work extremely well together as a team and basically roommates. I can confidently say that I no longer have the same feelings I once had.

My best friend, on the other hand, would want to take things slowly, which I understand. He is aware that I’m still legally married, and he completely respects this. My mind tells me to give my husband a second shot, but my heart wants my best friend. My husband is the perfect partner on paper; he provides emotional and financial support, and he is my biggest cheerleader. He is such a good man, but no longer the man I once loved.

Side note: My best friend is also five years younger, and has yet to explore some of what life has to offer. I’m at the point in my life where I’m ready to settle down — but not with my husband. I want to listen to my mind. In my head I think, “I’m doing the right thing,” but I’m not happy.

I would also like for my heart to be on the same page as my head, but the heart wants what it wants. What should I do? I also feel so gross on the inside for wanting to give what was once a perfect relationship an opportunity just because of financial stability.

MESSY

A. “I’m ready to settle down — but not with my husband.”

I don’t know if that’s 100 percent true — the settling down part, at least. It would be wonderful to jump from one safe and serious partner to another, but that’s not an option. If you leave this marriage, you’ll have to figure out life on your own. Your entire routine will be in flux, and it could be an exciting and freeing challenge. Accept that there is no way to line up a stable and familiar next chapter before you make the jump. Expect discomfort.

It does sound like you’ve already made your decision about this marriage. Financial stability is nice, but that’s not the only reason you got into the relationship. There was love there too, right? My advice is to go to therapy as a couple, not because I think it’ll save the marriage, but because it might be a good place to be honest about both of your needs. Does your husband want to be in a marriage based on finances? Does he think about finding love again? This could be an amicable and generous breakup. Be his biggest cheerleader and root for both of you to have the lives you want.

As for the best friend, think of him as someone new. He’s been around for a long time, I’m sure, but we say this a lot here: When you date a person you’ve known as a friend, it’s like a reboot. You’re getting to know them all over again. You might not like him as a romantic partner. He might not be able to give you the support you desire. You know what your heart wants right this second, but be open to change. Everything will change.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Meredith, I want to have my cake and eat it, too. How can I do both?

HARRISBSTONE





^Yes. Emphasis on “my cake is mine — and so is everyone else’s.”

EACB





I was going to call you out for wanting to stay with your husband only because of his six-figure salary, but at least you own your thoughts on this. Look, financial stability is a necessary factor in living. We can’t have a roof over our heads and food to eat without some degree of financial stability. Many women, especially in older generations but even now, do make that decision to stay in unfulfilling marriages for financial reasons. But there’s a cost to that; it means making the decision to give up having an emotionally fulfilling relationship. It also means having a marriage that is purely transactional.

BKLYNMOM





Figure out what is going on with your marriage before you start trying to date. You are interested in the new guy because it’s fun and exciting, but eventually you’re going to have to put some work into that relationship too.

SURFERROSA





How about you *start* investing the required energy into your marriage ... you know, that thing you took lifetime vows for? To see you actually state that your husband is a good man (there are no real problems other than boredom and immaturity) AND that financial security is the only reason you’re on the fence makes me [sick]. Work on your empathy. As for your bestie, if you have ANY common sense, you will thank him for being supportive, communicate that you need to reinvest 100 percent in your marriage, and put distance between you — like, maybe forever.

PENSEUSE





If you stay with him for the financial support, what’s in it for him? A roommate that’s in love with someone else and will take half his money? Make sure you let him know that you’re willing to give the marriage another shot since he has more money that you and your new boyfriend can spend. He might make this easy for you.

CUPPAJOESEATTLE





Work toward financial self-sufficiency and then spend some time on your own. This younger guy is not the answer, especially if he has things he wants to explore.

DANGLEPARTICIPLE





You need to either give your marriage a legit try or call it quits. There’s no middle line here to walk.

WIZEN

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.