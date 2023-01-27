Where to celebrate love and food this Valentine’s Day

Studio on the Common at A Tavola Restaurant Get an early start and surprise your special someone with tickets to Studio on the Common’s private event at A Tavola Restaurant Feb. 7. They host community events and painting classes and will be teaching participants how to create canvas paintings with food prepared by A Tavola’s chef Jo Carli. A ticket will include a choice of roasted eggplant or caesar salad for the appetizer and ragu bolognese or burrida — Ligurian seafood stew — for the entrée with a dessert buffet. Participants will also enjoy a glass of prosecco while painting their masterpiece. “Really anyone can come,” said Studio on the Common’s owner Gail Ockerbloom. “Beginners are welcome, and experienced painters can always go rogue.” She said the paintings can be done separately or together. Feb. 7, 5:30-8:30 p.m. $70 per person. A Tavola, 34 Church St., Winchester. care.com

Some people celebrate Valentine’s Day with love notes and teddy bears, others by sharing a meal. If eating is more your speed, here are some culinary celebrations around Boston you might just love.

The Beehive Why celebrate love only on Valentine’s Day when you can celebrate all weekend before the big day? The Beehive in the South End is hosting “Five Days of Lovin’” with four days of their regular menu and specials ramping up to the finale of a prix fixe dinner on Valentine’s Day. And, of course, there will be live jazz performances. Director of operations Adam Tivnan said that The Beehive always has live music Thursday through Sunday, but they are extending performances through Tuesday, Feb. 14. The prix fixe menu that day has not been released yet, but the Beehive’s regular offerings focus on “rustic comfort food,” according to their website. Tivnan said The Beehive’s dining experience is unique because they have seating surrounding the stage, but the music is not overbearing, so guests can still enjoy conversation without yelling across the table. Feb. 10-14. $85 per person for prix fixe menu. The Beehive, 541 Tremont St., Boston. beehiveboston.com

Bistro du Midi This restaurant merges French cuisine with coastal New England flavors and has varying environments from the more casual downstairs patio to the upstairs dining room. They are offering chef Robert Sisca’s Valentine’s Day tasting menu Feb. 10-13 and a five-course tasting menu on Feb. 14 with the option to add wine pairings. Mouth-watering dishes like Ōra King salmon and black truffle tagliatelle are among the plates available. Feb. 10-14. $150 per person for prix fixe menu, $90 optional wine pairing. 272 Bistro du Midi, Boylston St., Boston. bistrodumidi.com

Cafe Beatrice's Valentine's Day package includes wine, charcuterie, and truffles. Alexander Sohn

Cafe Beatrice If you would rather have a romantic night in, visit Cafe Beatrice for their “Bring V-Day Home with You” package. It includes a bottle of red, white, or sparkling wine (for an extra $5), along with charcuterie — including prosciutto, cheddar, manchego, and others — and dark chocolate pistachio truffles by executive pastry chef Brian Mercury — perfect for a floor picnic. Feb. 10-14. $65 per package. Cafe Beatrice,100 N. First St., Cambridge. thelexingtoncx.com

Miel Brasserie will offer their "Paella Royale" as an entrée for Valentine's Day. Katia Soujol

Miel Brasserie at the InterContinental Boston Miel Brasserie is offering a three-course Valentine’s Day menu by chef Didier Montarou, beginning with an amuse bouche of wild-caught halibut ceviche. For starters, customers can choose between baby beet salad, lobster bisque, and cured Ōra King salmon. Entrées include paella royale, grilled filet mignon and wild mushrooms, seared jumbo Maine scallops, and crispy duck breast. For dessert, there’s the Heart of Raspberry & Chocolate with raspberry mousse, chocolate, and pistachio flakes or the Grand Marnier Pana Cotta with marinated strawberries. Feb. 10, 11, and 14. $99 per person. Intercontinental Boston, 510 Atlantic Ave., Boston. icbostonhotel.com

Boston Bike Rentals Boston Bike Rentals is hosting a “Galentine’s Day Picnic Spectacular” in partnership with Tawakal Halal Cafe, a Somalian restaurant. There will be beef and vegetable sambusas, hummus chapati, falafel, and bur — Somalian beignets. Boston Bike Rentals owner Azinga Ming said they’ll keep the good times rolling by providing cards or board games, or participants can kick back in the lounge area and enjoy some music. She said the event will also have an energy reader to tell participants about their future, whether it’s career-based or about their love life. Feb. 11, 6-10 p.m. $55 per person. Boston Bike Rentals, 340 Bremen St., Boston. eventbrite.com

Lulu Green For plant-based couples, Lulu Green is a great option for vegan, organic, and sustainable cuisine. Each night, the restaurant will offer a four-course menu, starting with an amuse-bouche called Chef’s Sexy Secret. The first course is a seaweed caviar, followed by hearts of palm salad and beet cavatelli. The meal will end with sticky toffee pudding — elevated with dates, variation of pear, and pear sorbet. If customers opt for the cocktail pairings, they can look forward to cheeky drinks like Thai Me Up Gin Fizz. Feb. 11 and 14. $85 per person, $40 optional cocktail pairing. Lulu Green, 246 W. Broadway, Boston. lulugreen.com

Next Door will serve a cocktail called "Love Language" on Valentine's Day with house-made pink dragon fruit infused Denizen Aged White Rum, lime juice, and pink dragon fruit syrup. Artisan Agenda

Next Door Speakeasy & Raw Bar If you want to end your romantic evening with fun crafted cocktails, visit Next Door. They will be serving V-Day-themed drinks like Queen of Hearts crafted from cherry-infused Four Roses Bourbon, Martini & Rossi Ambrato Riserva Dry Vermouth, Martini & Rossi Rubino Riserva Vermouth, Stambecco Maraschino Cherry Amaro, chocolate bitters, and a grated dark chocolate garnish. Cocktails are served in heart-shaped glasses. Feb. 12 and 14. Next Door103 Porter St., Boston. nextdooreastie.com

Atlántico Atlántico specializes in Iberian-inspired seafood tapas and will be celebrating Valentine’s Day on Monday, Feb. 13 and Tuesday, Feb. 14. Monday’s menu will include four dishes to share, along with the restaurant’s classic paella. On Valentine’s Day couples can enjoy eight shareable dishes from the “Chef’s Seafood Tasting Menu for Two.” They can also add a half bottle of champagne and six oysters for an additional $95. Feb. 13-14. $85 per person. Atlántico, 600 Harrison Ave., Boston. atlanticoboston.com

Forage in Cambridge has an intimate, romantic atmosphere. Julie Talbot

Forage If you need options for different diets, Forage is offering a four-course tasting menu — three savory and one sweet — with omnivore, vegan, vegetarian, and pescatarian menus. “It’s really amplifying what we usually do on a day to day,” said owner Stan Hilbert. The atmosphere will be intimate in their cozy dining room with lit candles on every table. Hilbert said he wants customers to feel taken care of by his staff in a way that isn’t always possible in larger restaurants. Feb. 14. $95 per person, $55 optional wine pairing. Forage, 5 Craigie Circle., Cambridge. foragecambridge.com

CLINK. at The Liberty Hotel CLINK. at The Liberty Hotel is offering a special Valentine’s Day menu with innovative twists on the classics. They have a buttermilk fried oyster starter with kimchi mayo, hearts of palm, and shiso. There will also be a butter poached lobster entrée with Anson Mills grits, Tasso ham, braised kale, and lobster jus. Feb. 14. $195 per person. The Liberty Hotel, 215 Charles St., Boston. libertyhotel.com





Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.