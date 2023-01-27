A winter seaside love affair with Newport

I’ve been to the Breakers multiple times. But it was always during summer, and I was perpetually shoulder-to-shoulder with selfie-taking Instagram influencers, history-spewing know-it-alls, whining toddlers, and dawdling daydreamers. Experiencing the Italian Renaissance-style Vanderbilt grand dame mansion without the other 450,000 annual visitors was the ultimate in millionaire role-playing. It was an eerie indulgence to linger in the opulent expanses the way I imagine Alice Vanderbilt once did.

I never thought I’d hear those two sentences at Rhode Island’s top tourist attraction. But on a recent gloomy January afternoon, I was the only person who bought a ticket to visit the Breakers. This 70-room Gilded Age mansion grandly overlooks the Atlantic.

I’m not recounting this story to show off (although I kind of am), but instead to extol the wonders of winter visits to seaside towns. My summer experiences in Newport have always been challenging. The pink and green tendrils of Vineyard Vines continually sprout up and clog the cobblestones, and the lofty scents of yachting money and Wink by Lilly Pulitzer pollute the air. Getting a table for lunch or dinner presents its own set of challenges, and the scenic Cliff Walk, which sees 1.3 million visitors annually, turns into a maddeningly backed-up corridor.

I eventually gave up on summer trips to Newport. As much as I love it, the crowds, the prices, and the parking started to wear on me. But in the winter, the city is yours, particularly before classes resume at Salve Regina University. Some restaurants are closed, but many are open and have tables to spare. Parking is free almost everywhere, and the Cliff Walk is chilly and windy but also gloriously quiet, and not just because a small portion of it has crumbled into the ocean.

The dining room at the Breakers in Newport, R.I. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

But perhaps the best part of Newport in winter is the hotel prices. The phenomenon isn’t unique to Rhode Island. Prices at Cape Cod and coastal Maine hotels are also a bargain. You can save hundreds a night, or, in my case, more than a thousand a night. I’d had my eye on the Vanderbilt hotel in downtown Newport since it went through a complete renovation last year. During the height of summer, rooms at the hotel go for $1,500 to $2,000 a night. If I attempted to expense a $1,500-a-night hotel room, my next assignment would be a two-week winter camping trip on Deer Island with in-depth daily tours of the island’s wastewater treatment plant.

Thankfully, winter rates at the Vanderbilt dip as precipitously as the temperatures in January. Instead of $1,500 or $1,600 a night, my rate for a suite was $400 a night. That’s still a lot of greenbacks. However, this is a gorgeous property in a historic mansion that was commissioned by Alfred Vanderbilt, scion of the Cornelius Vanderbilt II. If $400-ish isn’t in your budget, try the Mill Street Inn for under $300, the Hotel Viking for under $200 a night, or the lovely Admiral Sims House if you prefer B&B’s. As I tend to say, it’s all pennies on the dollar in the winter.

Bring a warm coat, a good hat, and get ready for romantic dinners by the fire at the Clarke Cooke House. If you don’t have a birthday, anniversary, or a what-have-you during the winter, create a new occasion and find an excuse for a seaside getaway. Play pool at Smuggler’s Waterfront Bar or get the cottage pie at Buskers Irish Pub and Restaurant. I tried a bit of it all. Newport was my oyster.

A Christmas tree brightens up an otherwise wet and dark Bowen's Wharf in Newport. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

But my primary focus was the hotel. It was freezing outside, so I floated in the heated pool at the Vanderbilt and sat by the fire in the hotel’s secret bar. There are two origin stories surrounding the 1908 downtown mansion-turned-hotel. One very practical, the other salacious. The straight-forward tale of the hotel is that it was built as a YMCA through a $100,000 donation by Alfred Vanderbilt and was dedicated to his deceased father, Cornelius Vanderbilt II. Alfred inherited the bulk of his father’s empire, although he was more interested in horses, sport, and women than railroads and transportation.

That brings us to the other version of the story — the more entertaining one. It was well-known that Alfred had a mistress named Agnes O’Brien Ruíz, the wife of the Cuban attaché. The myth is that Alfred built what is now the Vanderbilt hotel as a love nest for he and Ruíz. Following a simple timeline through newspaper articles written at the turn of the last century, and from several conversations with local historians, the whole love nest version of the story is a fable. But because it’s much more entertaining than the YMCA story, I chose to believe that the structure was built for the torrid affair. I also chose to ignore the fact that Ruíz later died by suicide and Alfred was killed on the Lusitania. Those details tend to curb the romance.

I avoided the torrential rain outside by taking part in the hotel’s Green Hour, which is essentially happy hour, but with an absinthe tasting and caviar. It’s held in the hotel’s secret bar, which is a beautiful, cozy space located behind a thick curtain. It was my first time consuming absinthe, and I was fully prepared for hallucinations. Sadly there were none, just a small dish of caviar and a few bites to accompany the hooch, such as a parmesan puff with smoked garlic. You don’t need to be a guest of the hotel to take part in the Green Hour, but you do need a reservation and $300 per couple. Caviar does not come cheap, my friends.

But if you’re looking for something a tad more affordable, the hotel also hosts a high tea (known here as the Sailor’s Tea Hour) for $50. It’s in the conservatory, and on the afternoon I stopped in, I had the room to myself and could hear the rain patter on the glass roof as I stirred peppermint tea and munched on pastries and finger sandwiches.

The Conservatory at the Vanderbilt hotel set up for Sailor's Tea Hour. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

If you’re guessing that I was a glutenous sloth during my Newport trip, you’d guess correctly. But between breaks in the rain and fireside loafing, I explored the very quiet streets, and the gloriously empty Cliff Walk. This was a far more calm Newport. I may not have had beach weather or outdoor dining, but what I did have was a sublimely beautiful escape into the Gilded Age.

