Blind date: ‘We talked about everything from Benedict Arnold to the asexual reproduction of mice’

FIRST THING PEOPLE NOTICE IN HER HOME: Her rambunctious rescue cat, Sambuca

WHO PLAYS HER IN THE MOVIE: Jennifer Coolidge

MICHAEL N.: 39 / Web developer

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH? Well-rounded knowledge of many things

HIS HOBBIES: Hiking, tennis, and Ping-Pong

6 P.M. THE BLUE OAR, COHASSET

COLD PLAY

Jen I’m a hopeless romantic. Cupid is my favorite column in the magazine.

Michael I decided to participate since I am single and actively looking. Personally, I don’t believe in finding a romantic match based on a few questionnaire answers.

Jen There was a small snowstorm that day. I had just gotten out of the shower when my apartment lost power! I wanted to look my best so I drove to my parents’ house to dry my hair and iron my outfit.

Michael I decided to shave, even though it was probably not necessary.

Jen I was late due to road conditions. Michael was already seated; he stood up and we shook hands. He dressed nice, wearing a button-up shirt. He was older than I was expecting.

Michael She was not my type. I think my counterpart also realized that I am not her type. Still, my date appeared to be a really nice person.

WARMING UP

Jen We made small talk while we perused the drink menu. We chatted about wine — I think all wine tastes the same and Michael told me about a wine-tasting course he had taken. I ordered a chai tea old fashioned, a fun twist on my favorite cocktail.

Michael My date told me about the surroundings since she was from a nearby town.

Jen I usually love to talk about entertainment and pop culture, but it was immediately apparent we did not have a single TV/movie/book/music/gaming interest in common. We also didn’t have any hobbies in common. I spent the majority of the date wondering why we had been paired up.

Michael Our work functions overlapped, and we shared a few technical skills. Otherwise, we were completely different people.

Jen We did find random topics to chat about. We talked about everything from Benedict Arnold to the asexual reproduction of mice. Michael is a wealth of knowledge. Since we’re both coders, we talked about how the dating apps’ algorithms are designed to encourage users to stay on and spend money.

Michael Fortunately, we managed to avoid politics almost entirely. The conversation never seemed to get boring or confrontational.

Jen The food was the best part of the date. I ordered honey truffle chicken with mashed potatoes and asparagus. The chicken was nice and crispy and it was a great combination of salty and sweet. We had peppermint mocha martinis for dessert. I enjoyed the crushed candy cane on the rim. The waitress was very sweet and attentive.

Michael We ordered an unusual appetizer: olives and almonds with rye toast. For the main course, I ordered seafood stew.

FROZEN SOLID

Jen Our date lasted two hours, and by the end I was definitely ready to leave.

Michael We exchanged phone numbers and parted ways.

Jen I am not interested, but wish Michael all the best.

Michael I don’t think we will.

POST MORTEM

Jen / C

Michael / B+

