Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Jan. 30-Feb. 5

Cook up a good time with Boston celebrity chef Tiffani Faison as she joins WBUR’s Radio Boston host Tiziana Dearing for Curated Cuisine, a chat about all things culinary. There are virtual and in-person options. After the event, in-person attendees will enjoy a bite from one of Faison’s restaurants. CitySpace doors open at 5:30 p.m.; the event starts at 6:30 p.m. Find tickets, starting at $15, at wbur.org .

Tuesday

On the Big Screen

Join movie enthusiasts at the last screening of the Films of Dana Andrews Series at the South Boston Branch of the Boston Public Library. Visitors will be watching Three Hours to Kill, a 1954 Western murder mystery in which Andrews plays a man wrongly accused of murder. 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Free. bpl.bibliocommons.com

Opening Tuesday

Artistic Exploration

Admire Taylor Davis Selects: Invisible Ground of Sympathy at the Institute of Contemporary Art. Boston-based Davis is the first artist to curate an exhibition from the ICA’s permanent collection. Delving into the relationship between object and viewer, it will be on display through January 2024. Included with museum admission. Find timed tickets, $20 for adults, at icaboston.org.

Saturday

Black History

Head to Waltham and learn about one of the first commercially published Black authors, Robert Roberts, in What the Butler Said: Celebrate Black History Month, an event designed for children. Young visitors will tour Gore Place, where Roberts worked as a butler and wrote The House Servant’s Directory. 10 a.m. $16 per child; $11 for children of members; parents may accompany children. goreplace.org

Sunday

Tighten up your laces and glide over to Community Skate @ Canal District Kendall. There will be arts and crafts, food, and hot chocolate to end your weekend on a warm note. Skate rentals are first come, first served. The free event lasts from noon to 4 p.m. kendallsquare.org

