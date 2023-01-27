Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

There are moments when kindness and doing the right thing simply happen as ... community members rally for people with humanity (“ Martha’s Vineyard’s Welcoming Community ,” December 18). That’s what happened here, and one’s heart should feel moved by it. This moment should make us proud to live in Massachusetts.

Many people come to MV for its natural beauty and miles of ocean shore. Those are incredible treasures. I go for those reasons, but even perhaps more for a rare sense of beloved community, and people like this who stand up for others—always and without question—in times of need.

brilliant22

Union Strong

I was part of union organization in health care back in the 1970s. It was incredibly hard work: balancing working at a hostile place, home life, college education, and then at the negotiating table (“The Starbucks Workers Fighting to Unionize,” December 18). I take my hat off to these young organizers. Stay the course!

wrngoldens3

Wonderful. Hopeful. Do not be defeated. Go union!

BulletproofTherapist

Lifeline for Nonprofits

Hope this story (“The Charity Innovators: Rob and Karen Hale,” December 18) inspires others with disposable wealth to give to those who need capital to improve the lives of [others].

Cityposter

It’s incredible to find people actively donating so much to so many. How many people can say the same? And far more admirable than anything Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos is doing with [their] wealth. Kudos to the Hales.

SC3

Wrapping Up 2022

Dave Barry has made another head-shaking year one worth chuckling at (“Dave Barry’s Year in Review,” December 25). Once again, Dave, bravo!

Dan Slattery

Wakefield





Dave nails it every time, especially this year. It’s funny, but also sad that our nation is such a mess. We need his comedy though, so keep it coming!

Barbara A. Blake

Somerset, Pennsylvania





I will cancel my subscription if the Globe ever lets Dave Barry retire from this annual ritual.

Sanford E. Leslie

Plymouth





I am very grateful for Dave Barry and his wonderful take on the year. I just want to add that I am, despite all the political posturing, very grateful to have President Biden at the helm. The expansion of health benefits, the passing of a transportation bill, the bill protecting gay rights, and Biden’s strong support of Ukraine are some of the reasons I think the year went right. Even so, I appreciate Barry’s focus on how things could be better and his infectious wit.

Isabel Margolin

Amherst





Wonderful. It felt so good to laugh! Please have more humor like his to get us through all the news he described so, yes, truthfully.

Representative Linda Gould

Bedford, New Hampshire





I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry after I read “Dave Barry’s Year in Review.” But I welcomed a non-biased, empathetic evaluation and summation of 2022. I only hope this upcoming year will be less stressful for all Americans.

Jackie Jackowitz

Shrewsbury





I look forward to “Dave Barry’s Year in Review” every year—it almost justifies the price of The Boston Globe.

Susan Gannon

North Reading





I did miss mention of the COVID tests that have become a staple of life, at least in the sectors of the country that believe in COVID and prevention and science.

Margaret Ross Link

Jamaica Plain





This comic relief is a welcome diversion from our nation’s issues!

Joe Siderio

Naples, Florida





Dave Barry keeps me sane in our ocean of madness!

Susan Meyer

Franklin





The Globe really should have printed this with a medical advisory/warning. I am recovering from broken ribs and even with strong medication I nearly passed out from the pains of partially suppressed laughter while reading this, his best effort yet!

Andrew Mills

North Easton





Reading Dave Barry’s annual report never ceases to amuse me. A laughing jag that my wife never fully understands continues. Can’t wait until next year.

Al Fitzgerald

Brewster

Helping Hand

This Connections piece, “Neighbors” (December 25), was a perfect Christmas message. “Neighbors helping neighbors.” Not just at Christmas but important anytime. Chris Ellsasser is a talented writer.

Pam Root

Eastham





This was such a heart-warming story on Christmas Day. We are all too quick to go on our way after asking, “Do you need anything?” To come back with a plan, unasked, was perfect. Full disclosure, we are Chris’s proud parents!

Anne and Ward Ellsasser

Eastham





I know it’s cliché but really: This story IS the story of the season.

RealOpinions

