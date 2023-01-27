My dad was in and out of my life, until I had a health scare

I was in my late 20s, living in New York, when doctors found spots on my lungs after I’d been diagnosed with my third bout of pneumonia in a year. “But I don’t smoke,” I told the pulmonologist who called to tell me I needed a lung biopsy. “The spots are nothing, right?”

Its sunny hue was appropriate. He wore the jacket during the warmest, and most important, season of our relationship.

I don’t remember many things my father wore in his later years. But one garment stands out: his bright yellow windbreaker. The jacket was so unapologetically yellow that it made my larger-than-life dad, all 6-foot-6 of him, look like Big Bird.

“They’re something,” he said. “We just don’t know if they’re something serious. You should call a family member to be with you for the procedure.”

My first call was to my mother — my rock. When she couldn’t make the trip from Wisconsin because of work, and, well, because I think the situation overwhelmed her, I called my brother in Texas. And when he couldn’t come because of obligations involving his children, I reasoned I’d be OK on my own.

That’s when the doorbell rang.

There, on the doorstep of my fourth-floor walkup, stood my father. In that bright yellow jacket. “What are you doing here?” I asked, stunned.

“I’m here to help,” he said, pecking me on the cheek. He made his way to my kitchen and began cooking us a pot of pasta.

“How long are you staying?”

He shrugged. “As long as I’m needed.”

My father left my mother when I was 7, after he’d come out as gay. For me, having a gay dad wasn’t a big deal — but the inconsistency with which he treated my brother and me was. Some days he wanted to take our calls, attend our school events. Others, it seemed we were painful reminders of a past life he’d gladly escaped.

It took me a few days to wrap my arms around the fact that the man who’d been absent for much of my life now wanted to be the one family member present, during my darkest hour.

But, unbelievably, he did.

Wearing that yellow jacket, he took me to and from my biopsy, then sat beside me as we began the weeks-long wait for results. He helped sort out my medical insurance and line up a second opinion.

And sporting that yellow jacket, he insisted we go out and have some fun. One night he took me to a movie. Another, he took me to a piano bar, and belted out off-key show tunes. My favorite night came when he persuaded me to take him as my date to a pair of fashion shows I’d been invited to.

There we stood in that big white tent in Bryant Park — me in a sleeveless black shift and Dad in that insanely yellow jacket and jeans. A fashionably attired woman, wearing a long floral dress, made a beeline for him. “I want you to know I love your look,” the woman said admiringly. “All of it.”

At this, my father and I laughed. Hard.

Dad did as he promised. He stayed with me until I got the results we’d been praying for. I didn’t have cancer. I’d contracted a virus related to tuberculosis, likely when I was on assignment in Afghanistan.

My lungs were scarred. But I was going to be OK. And so was my relationship with my dad.

I learned an important lesson from my father during those frightening weeks — that it’s never too late to show up. That sometimes the very best visits are the ones neither planned nor announced, but needed.

“Thank you,” I said, hugging Dad goodbye as he prepared to return to Florida.

He had tears in his eyes. And I did, too, watching that burst of sunshine get into the taxi and ride off into the sunset.

Mary Pflum Peterson is a journalist and author of The New York Times best-selling memoir White Dresses: A Memoir of Love and Secrets, Mothers and Daughters. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.



