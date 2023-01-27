A primary bedroom gets a serene makeover in a powder blue palette

1 To replace too-large nightstands , the designers found vintage ones with faux bamboo legs online at Rail & Stile. “The style, color, and scale were a fit and readily available,” Maloney says.

To elevate a client’s Shrewsbury home from preppy to chic, Mary Maloney and Kylie Bodiya incorporated Chinoiserie motifs throughout the first floor. “They travel quite a bit and their last trip was to Asia,” says Maloney, owner of Bee’s Knees Interior Design Studio. The starting point for the primary bedroom was Phillip Jeffries’ Chinois Our Way II grass-cloth wallpaper, which plays off the scenic floral wallpaper in the entry and dining area. “When the bedroom door is open, the sight lines connecting the spaces are dreamy,” Maloney says.

2 The client’s canopy bed with fretwork headboard complements the Asian-inspired scheme. “Reusing existing pieces is better for the environment and the client’s budget,” Maloney says. “Its position opposite the door between tall, dramatic windows makes a great first impression.”

3 The designers reupholstered swivel chairs relocated from the great room in the same pale blue cotton-linen blend fabric as the custom drapery, which is hung just under the moldings to accentuate the window height.

4 A remastered, 18th-century Italian botanical print in a gilded wood frame from Ornis Gallery ties to the greenery in the back garden.

5 After falling in love with a stunning but budget-busting antique rug, the clients opted for a more cost-effective alternative. “We did quite a bit of digging to come up with a comparable substitution,” Maloney says. “The hand-knotted rug from Bostan Carpets warms up the space.”

6 The curved silhouette of the bench juxtaposes the angles of the bed frame and showcases the Japanese-style, embroidered, flowering branch pattern of the upholstery. “We also used the fabric for the drapes in the connecting bath,” Maloney says.

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.