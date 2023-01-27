For sale: Homes in Stoneham

LOT SIZE 0.18 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $425,524 in 2014

PROS This recently expanded 1927 Dutch Colonial charms with a white picket fence out front. Right of the entry hall is a dining room with corner fireplace and a sunny office alcove, both with hardwood floors. From the living room, step past a new powder room and built-in dry bar into a remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counters, and recessed lighting. Glass doors open to a deck, brick patio, fenced backyard with irrigation system, and detached garage. Upstairs, two bedrooms share a bath, while the primary bedroom includes a dressing room and a new bath with double marble vanity and radiant heated marble floors. There’s a playroom and laundry area in the basement. CONS Audible traffic noise outside; an offer has been accepted.

The dining area of 7 George Street, Stoneham. Handout

Craig J. Celli, Century 21 Celli, 781-820-9347, century21celli.com

$1,300,000

33 MORRISON AVENUE / STONEHAM

The exterior of 33 Morrison Avenue, Stoneham. Handout

SQUARE FEET 3,536

LOT SIZE 0.21 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $183,000 in 1985

PROS This 1910 carriage house was reimagined as a dramatic contemporary by its architect owners; custom touches include doors that latch into the wall when opened. Left of the entry hall, the living room has a greenhouse window and fireplace. The kitchen features stainless appliances (including a double-drawer dishwasher), dining-room pass-through, and granite counters that extend into the family room; a mudroom off the breakfast nook leads to a huge deck and party-ready yard with swings, sheds, and a plumbed playhouse. Upstairs, the new guest bath has a step-in shower. The primary bedroom has a built-in bed, walk-in closet, mezzanine office, and spacious bath with soaking tub. There’s a game room and laundry in the basement. CONS Custom design choices may not hit home with everyone.

The living area of 33 Morrison Avenue, Stoneham. Handout

The Fuccillo-Felice Team, William Raveis RE, 617-510-7063, thefuccillofeliceteam.raveis.com

