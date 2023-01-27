7-month-old injured in Duxbury tragedy has died, prosecutors say

The 7-month-old boy who was allegedly attacked by his mother Tuesday in Duxbury has died, prosecutors confirmed Friday, bringing more devastation to a tragedy that had already claimed the lives of his 5-year-old sister and 3-year-old brother.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office confirmed in a statement that 7-month-old Callan Clancy was pronounced dead late Friday morning at Boston Children’s Hospital. Prosecutors declined further comment Friday.

Callan’s mother, 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy, is already facing two counts of murder and other charges for allegedly strangling her daughter, Cora, 5, and her son, Dawson, 3, inside the family home at 47 Summer St. Clancy also allegedly attacked Callan before jumping from a second-floor window of the residence.