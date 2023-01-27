Acton woman in hit-and-run crash identified

A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle outside her Acton home by a driver who initially fled the scene was identified Friday as Irene Durand-Bryan, age 66, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Interim Police Chief James Cogan said in a statement.
Irene Durand-Bryan was struck by a Ford van outside her home in the area of Concord Road near Alcott Street at 11:45 a.m. Monday, the statement said. She was taken to Emerson Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver , a 60-year-old Acton man, initially fled, but returned while police were still at the scene, the statement said. The incident is under investigation.
“No charges have been filed at this time,” the statement said.
No further information was released.
