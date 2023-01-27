Acton woman in hit-and-run crash identified

A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle outside her Acton home by a driver who initially fled the scene was identified Friday as Irene Durand-Bryan, age 66, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Interim Police Chief James Cogan said in a statement.

Irene Durand-Bryan was struck by a Ford van outside her home in the area of Concord Road near Alcott Street at 11:45 a.m. Monday, the statement said. She was taken to Emerson Hospital where she was pronounced dead.