Authorities working to identify body found on Marblehead beach

“We went down to the beach, and I looked ahead of me and saw a skull,” Tomlinson said in a phone interview.

Ellie Tomlinson, 82, was walking her golden retriever, Lily, when she spotted the remains on the beach at the end of Edgemere Road.

Police in Marblehead are working to identify a body that was found on a local beach Thursday afternoon.

At first, she assumed it was some kind of Halloween decoration. But upon closer inspection, she saw arms and legs and realized “it was definitely not fake.”

“I ran up to the house and called 911,” she said.

Given its condition, the body appeared to have “been in the water a really long time,” she said.

“I said it’s not an emergency,” she said. “You’re not going to revive this person.”

Authorities have not identified the body, police said.

