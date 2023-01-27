Boston man charged in connection with Brookline bank robbery, officials say

A “serial bank robber” from Boston has been charged after allegedly robbing a bank in Brookline in September, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Jerome Lamont Turner, 47, is slated to appear in federal court in Boston on Jan. 31, prosecutors said. He was convicted of armed robbery in 1993, 2002, and 2017, they said.

On Sept. 26, Turner allegedly entered a Brookline Bank branch and asked a teller about opening a new account, prosecutors said in a statement. Teller left with a bank pamphlet about the process, officials said.