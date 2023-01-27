Boston man charged in connection with Brookline bank robbery, officials say

A “serial bank robber” from Boston has been charged after allegedly robbing a bank in Brookline in September, federal prosecutors said Friday.
Jerome Lamont Turner, 47, is slated to appear in federal court in Boston on Jan. 31, prosecutors said. He was convicted of armed robbery in 1993, 2002, and 2017, they said.
On Sept. 26, Turner allegedly entered a Brookline Bank branch and asked a teller about opening a new account, prosecutors said in a statement. Teller left with a bank pamphlet about the process, officials said.
He allegedly returned a few minutes later and returned the pamphlet to the teller with a message that read: “Let me have 17,000 in Large bills no dye pack.” He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, prosecutors said.
Police identified Turner through the bank’s security footage and his fingerprints on the pamphlet, prosecutors said. On Sept. 27, he was taken into custody after a violent struggle with police, prosecutors said. He was allegedly carrying more than $2,500 in cash, they said.
If found guilty, Turner faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000, officials said.
