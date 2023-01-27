fb-pixel Skip to main content

Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after rollover crash in Lawrence

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated January 27, 2023, 5 minutes ago

A driver was seriously injured in a rollover crash with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 495 in Lawrence on Friday morning, officials said.

At 7:45 a.m., State Police troopers were sent to the northbound side of I-495 at Route 114 for a “serious injury crash involving a Toyota and a tractor-trailer,” according to State Police spokesman Lieutenant Paul Sullivan.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, Sullivan said.

The two left lanes on the northbound side of the highway were closed, and the state Department of Transportation warned drivers to “expect delays in the area.”

At 10:19 a.m., MassDOT posted on Twitter that all lanes were open. No other information was immediately available.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.

