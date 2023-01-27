Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after rollover crash in Lawrence

A driver was seriously injured in a rollover crash with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 495 in Lawrence on Friday morning, officials said.

At 7:45 a.m., State Police troopers were sent to the northbound side of I-495 at Route 114 for a “serious injury crash involving a Toyota and a tractor-trailer,” according to State Police spokesman Lieutenant Paul Sullivan.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, Sullivan said.