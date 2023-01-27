Fund-raiser for Duxbury father draws thousands of donations, outpouring of support

“I don’t know you or your family but I am a mother of two girls and this has made me so incredibly heartbroken. I am praying for you,’' one woman wrote. “The medical system needs to talk more about what can happen after giving birth. Keeping you and your beautiful children and wife in my prayers.”

A GoFundMe page set up to help Patrick Clancy pay for “medical bills, funeral services, and legal help” in the wake of the tragedy has drawn hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations and dozens of posts in reaction to the stunning allegations.

Dozens of strangers, colleagues, and fellow health care providers are pouring out their own heartache and hope on a fundraising website created to support Patrick Clancy whose wife is charged with killing two of their children and seriously injuring their infant son in their Duxbury home on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Lindsay M. Clancy allegedly strangled the couple’s three children Tuesday before attempting suicide by jumping out a second-floor window. Daughter Cora, age 5, and son Dawson, 3, were pronounced dead at a hospital. A 7-month-old boy, whose name has not been released, is under care at Boston Children’s Hospital, officials have said.

Lindsay Clancy, who is in a Boston hospital being treated for serious injuries, was a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Some of her healthcare colleagues are sharing their own challenges as well as expressions of support on the GoFundMe page for Patrick Clancy and the family.

“I am a nurse at MGH and mother of 4… your family’s unimaginable loss has consumed my mind since the moment I heard about it,” one person wrote. “I think most people donating here are inserting themselves into your situation and the heartache is otherworldly, incomprehensible. Sending you light, love and prayers during a time when there are literally no healing words.”

Advertisement

The fundraiser was launched on Thursday with an initial goal of $100,000. But the goal has been increased repeatedly as more than 5,000 donations have poured in. By 12:40 p.m. Friday, more than $400,000 had been raised, and the new goal was set at $700,000.

“This assistance is especially needed because Pat will be unable to work for the foreseeable future as he weathers this painful, life-altering tragedy,” the fundraising organizer Matthew Glaser wrote. “We all know Pat to be the most kind and genuine person. As someone who is always willing to support others, we sincerely thank you for offering yours.”

Glaser could not be reached for comment. GoFundMe verified the validity of the fundraising effort.

Duxbury Police Chief Michael Carbone on Friday issued a statement thanking the public for their support, but also asking that donations of any kind be directed to the Clancy family or community organizations.

Duxbury police and firefighters, and first responders from surrounding communities were inside the Clancy home. Along with concern for the family, many have expressed concern for the trauma first responders must deal with.

“Because the public safety community is often faced with traumatic situations...we are well equipped to deal with the needs of our people,’’ Carbone wrote. “Your kind words and well wishes are always appreciated.”

Lindsay Clancy is currently facing two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Plymouth District Court. An arraignment date has not been set, pending her physical and mental status, according to officials.

Advertisement

Plymouth Count District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has declined to identify a motive for Lindsay Clancy’s alleged actions, but has said that mental health issues is one area that State Police and Duxbury police are exploring as part of the ongoing investigation.

The intense interest in providing some financial support to Patrick Clancy comes after a candlelight vigil was held Thursday night in Duxbury at the Holy Family Catholic Church for the Clancy family and first responders.

“All of us here in Duxbury and beyond are devastated and heartbroken at the news of what has happened to this young family,” said the Rev. Robert J. Deehan, the church pastor who led the half-hour vigil.

Prayers were offered for Cora, Dawson, their ailing brother, and their parents.

Grandparents and children around the same ages as Cora and Dawson attended. In one corner, uniformed police officers stood stoically. In another area, nurses filled two rows.

After lighting candles, the crowd sang, “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”

Material from earlier Globe coverage was used in this report.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.