‘Everything you need to run this town was in that garage.’ Fire destroys snow plows in Maine town.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, a neighbor awoke to the sound of two explosions in the garage on Peru Center Road, Carrier said. The fire was extinguished by 4 a.m. Friday with the help of firefighters from several nearby towns, officials said.

“Everything you need to run this town was in that garage,” Peru Fire Chief Dan Carrier Jr. said. Peru is a small town near the New Hampshire border.

A two-alarm fire broke out at a town garage Thursday in Peru, Maine, destroying the town’s snow plows and other equipment, officials said.

There were no injuries reported, but all the equipment inside was unsalvageable, including three six-wheel snow plows and a Ford F-550 snow plow, Carrier said.

“We have absolutely nothing to plow the road right now,” Carrier said. “There’s no salvaging anything and the building is 100 percent gone. All we have now is a steel frame.”

Carrier said the town is looking to borrow or lease snow plows, especially with a storm expected Sunday. Two neighboring towns have already reached out to help, he said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, officials said.

“At this time everything is so badly damaged it’s hard to say what that investigation will find,” Carrier said.

