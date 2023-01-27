Firefighters rescue a toy doll that fell into a storm drain

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Jan. 19, Acton Fire Captain James Byrne was driving on Pond View Drive when he noticed a woman using a pole and net to reach into a storm drain on the side of the road. Bryne stopped to see what was going on and asked Olga Lisysyan if she needed help. He soon learned that she was attempting to fish a doll out of the storm drain. The doll had fallen out of her 7-year-old daughter’s pocket and into the drain while she was waiting for her school bus. Worse still, the doll didn’t even belong to her daughter. She had borrowed it from a friend at school and was planning to return it to her, according to Lisysyan. Bryne requested Ladder 28 respond to the scene, and Acton firefighters Steve Dimeco and Clem Tyler used a Halligan pry bar to lift the grate off the storm drain so they could retrieve the doll. Lisysyan thanked the firefighters for coming to the rescue. “I’m very grateful to the Acton Fire Department,” said Lisysyan. “This was so appreciated.” Acton Fire Chief Robert Hart also praised the actions of the firefighters for helping out the mother and her daughter, who had just turned 7 the day before. “Our firefighters face a wide variety of hazards and challenges, but this challenge was a little unique,” Hart said. “I am proud of Capt. Byrne, Firefighter Dimeco, and Firefighter Tyler for showing that the Acton Fire Department is always here for our community, no matter what challenges await.”

Firefighters helped rescue this doll that fell into a storm drain on Pond View Drive in Acton. Olga Lisysyan

SNOOZING INTRUDER

At approximately 12:57 p.m. on Dec. 16, someone in need of sleep broke into a residence on College Avenue in Somerville and decided to catch some Zs in the basement. The intruder was awoken by a resident of the home, who called police. Officers responded and spoke to the resident, who said the prowler had promptly fled the scene.

UNHAPPY CUSTOMER

At 1:57 p.m. on Dec. 17, Hingham police responded to a report of a disturbance at a shoe store on Beal Street. It was a Sunday afternoon, and the man was upset the store was closed. The responding officer determined there had been some kind of disagreement or miscommunication over the phone between the would-be customer and the business owner, but the matter had been settled and the man had a ride on the way. The officer reported that the man was picked up.

CHRISTMAS EVE SURPRISE

At 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 25, Burlington police got a call from a woman who said she ordered a holiday meal for takeout at a local restaurant, picked it up the night before, and wasn’t prepared for what happened next. The caller told police that while they were eating dinner, her husband took a bite and found a “razor blade-sized shard of a kitchen knife” in his sandwich. Police advised the woman to call the restaurant the next business day, and she asked that the incident be documented in the police log.

PUT DOWN THAT PHONE

At 4:41 p.m. on Dec. 22, police received a 911 call from someone on Adams Street in Medfield, but the call was cut short and hung up. The person promptly called back on the police department’s business line and confessed that “his phone got wet in the shower and called E911 on its own.”

