Five children removed from Manchester, N.H. home due to ‘unfit living conditions;’ two adults arrested

A man and woman were arrested Thursday on charges of child endangerment after five children were removed from their “unfit” Manchester, N.H. home earlier this month, police said.

On Jan. 7 at around 11:30 a.m., a public works employee reported that a young boy was yelling out a window of a home on Lake Avenue, saying that he could not get out, police said in a statement.

When officers arrived, the boy was yelling from a sunroom with bars on the window, police said. They could smell a strong odor of bodily functions from inside and knocked on the door, they said.