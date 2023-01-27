Five children removed from Manchester, N.H. home due to ‘unfit living conditions;’ two adults arrested

A man and woman were arrested Thursday on charges of child endangerment after five children were removed from their “unfit” Manchester, N.H. home earlier this month, police said.
On Jan. 7 at around 11:30 a.m., a public works employee reported that a young boy was yelling out a window of a home on Lake Avenue, saying that he could not get out, police said in a statement.
When officers arrived, the boy was yelling from a sunroom with bars on the window, police said. They could smell a strong odor of bodily functions from inside and knocked on the door, they said.
According to police, Steven Legault, 36, answered the door and despite some hesitation let the officers in. Inside, they found animal waste on the floor and trash throughout the house. They also found a wet, discolored mattress on the floor of the sunroom, police said.
Five children living in the house, all under 14, were taken out of the home due to “unfit living conditions,” police said.
Legault and Candace Krauklin, 35, were charged with felony criminal restraint and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to police. Krauklin also faces a felony charge of witness tampering.
Legault and Krauklin were scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court North, police said. Their lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment.
