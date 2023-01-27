fb-pixel Skip to main content

Flooding reported in East Bridgewater after dam breaks in Halifax

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated January 27, 2023, 18 minutes ago

Flooding was reported in East Bridgewater on Friday after a dam broke in Halifax, officials said.

Pond Street in East Bridgewater was closed due to the overflow of water, police said.

“Pond Street will be closed at the boat ramp, a dam broke upriver in Halifax causing the water to overflow the road/bridge by this area of Robin’s Pond,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “The road will be blocked and impassable until the water recedes and the bridge can be inspected to make sure it was not compromised.”

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency posted a video of the flooding.

“Our regional office has personnel on-site supporting #EastBridgewater & #Halifax public safety teams with a flooding situation on the Halifax/East Bridgewater town line,” the tweet said. “MEMA is assisting the communities with any resource needs.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

