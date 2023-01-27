Flooding reported in East Bridgewater after dam breaks in Halifax

Flooding was reported in East Bridgewater on Friday after a dam broke in Halifax, officials said.
Pond Street in East Bridgewater was closed due to the overflow of water, police said.
“Pond Street will be closed at the boat ramp, a dam broke upriver in Halifax causing the water to overflow the road/bridge by this area of Robin’s Pond,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “The road will be blocked and impassable until the water recedes and the bridge can be inspected to make sure it was not compromised.”
Shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency posted a video of the flooding.
“Our regional office has personnel on-site supporting #EastBridgewater & #Halifax public safety teams with a flooding situation on the Halifax/East Bridgewater town line,” the tweet said. “MEMA is assisting the communities with any resource needs.”
