Flooding reported in East Bridgewater after dam breaks in Halifax

Flooding was reported in East Bridgewater on Friday after a dam broke in Halifax, officials said.

Pond Street in East Bridgewater was closed due to the overflow of water, police said.

“Pond Street will be closed at the boat ramp, a dam broke upriver in Halifax causing the water to overflow the road/bridge by this area of Robin’s Pond,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “The road will be blocked and impassable until the water recedes and the bridge can be inspected to make sure it was not compromised.”