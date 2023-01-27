Local orchestras, bands heat up the winter music scene

“Our annual chamber music concert celebrates intimate and dynamic spaces created by music with smaller groups,” said Aimee Toner, the orchestra’s marketing and fund-raising manager.

Midwinter concerts offered by the Brockton Symphony Orchestra and the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra will provide tuneful sound breaks to the midwinter pall in the south-of-Boston region. The Brockton orchestra presents its annual chamber concert in a program called “Close Connections” on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. at the Christ Congregational Church, 1350 Pleasant St. in Brockton. The concert will be performed by two chamber music groups, the Blue Hill Chamber Players and the brass quintet called Bailey Street Brass in a program that celebrates the intimacy of small ensemble performances.

The Blue Hill Chamber Players, a combination of flute, piano and three strings (violin, viola, cello), are led by Carol Rankin, a chamber musician and teacher who trained at the New England Conservatory of Music. The concert will consist of piano quintet in G minor (Op. 49) by Enrique Granados, a late 19th- and early-20th-century composer associated with the movement toward nationalism in Spanish music.

The group will also perform a popular work titled “Ashokan Farewell,” written by American folk musician Jay Ungar in 1982. The theme was heard by millions when it provided a moving musical background for the popular Ken Burns PBS documentary “Civil War” that premiered in 1990.

The Bailey Street Brass, a South Shore-based brass quintet composed of Brockton Symphony Orchestra players and led by Wayne King, consists of two trumpets, a horn, trombone, and tuba. The ensemble will perform “Three Pieces” by Ludwig Maurer, arranged for winds by Robert Nagel, and “White Rose Elegy,” by Caleb Hudson, a work written in memory of a movement known as The White Rose. In 1942, five students and a professor at the University of Munich wrote and distributed anti-Nazi leaflets calling for the German people to “awake and resist” their nation’s evil course, according to the work’s publisher. For this act of heroism the six were rounded up and executed.

The band will also perform “Santa Barbara Sonata — State St. Stomp” by Bramwell Tovey, who died last summer. Tovey “was a prolific composer, and among many talents, he was a tuba player,” King said, “with many connections to the Southeast Massachusetts and Rhode Island area.”

Concert tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and free for both students and children. To reserve, go to the website brocktonsymphony.org.

Also this week, the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra, age 107, celebrates another year of music with what the orchestra calls “the perfect musical martini”: “Shaken, Not Stirred: Music of James Bond.”

Under conductor Steven Karidoyanes, the orchestra is pairing up with the Jeans ‘n Classics band to perform the “iconic music” from James Bond films. Popular Bond film tunes on the program include “Skyfall,” “Nobody Does it Better,” “For Your Eyes Only,” and “Live and Let Die,” melodies that the orchestra says feature “full lush strings” and “bright horns.”

Concerts take place on Saturday evening, Jan. 28, and on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m., at the town’s Memorial Hall.

Karidoyanes said he gets excited “when the signature Bond theme roars off the screen of these action-packed movies” — music, he said, that will prove even more exciting when played live. “I’ve always been thrilled by the Bond music catalogue,” the conductor said. “There isn’t enough concert time for us to play every song from every Bond film but, in the couple of hours we’ll have on stage together with our guest artists, we’ll perform most of them — and I can’t wait!”

The orchestra will be reinforced by guest lead singers Rique Franks and David Blamires, and members of the Jeans ‘n Classics band, which describes itself as “a group of musicians who understand orchestra culture” and faithfully interpret the music of film scores.

Tickets range from $25 to $100 and can be purchased online at plymouthphil.org.

Also, the Duxbury-based Snug Harbor Community Chorus has begun rehearsals for its spring concert season. Rehearsals take place at the Pilgrim Church of Duxbury, located at 404 Washington St., on Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. Membership in the chorus does not require an audition, and “although helpful,” the chorus said, “it is not necessary to read music to join.” Membership dues are $70 for the season and include musical scores.

The group’s spring concert performances will take place in May in Duxbury and Hanover. For more information, go to snugharborcc.org.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.