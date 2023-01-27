Manchester police ask for public’s help to find man accused of assaulting woman and endangering her child

Manchester police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly assaulted a woman and endangered her 5-month-old child, officials said Friday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kevin Voisine, 28, of Manchester, N.H., police said. He faces two counts of second-degree assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

At around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, police were called to Varney Street, where a woman said Voisine had assaulted her and taken her infant, police said.