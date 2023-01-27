Manchester police ask for public’s help to find man accused of assaulting woman and endangering her child

Manchester police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly assaulted a woman and endangered her 5-month-old child, officials said Friday.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Kevin Voisine, 28, of Manchester, N.H., police said. He faces two counts of second-degree assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, police said.
At around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, police were called to Varney Street, where a woman said Voisine had assaulted her and taken her infant, police said.
Police said the woman knew Voisine but did not disclose the nature of their relationship. The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police sad.
At 5 a.m. Friday, after a “significant search,” police located the infant inside a building where Voisine had parked his car, officials said. Voisine was not there and the child was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, police said.
Anyone with information about Voisine’s whereabouts should contact the Manchester police at 603-668-8711.
