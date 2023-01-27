Martha Ann Robert, 91, Maison Robert restaurateur, mentor, dies

Mrs. Robert, who also helped found a Boston chapter of the French-American Chamber of Commerce, the Ecole Bilingue in Newton, the Culinary Historians of Boston, and the Women’s Culinary Guild, suffered from three strokes within several days, said her daughter, Andrée Robert of Gloucester.

Martha Ann Robert, who was co-owner for more than three decades of the beloved family-run French restaurant, Maison Robert, in Old City Hall in downtown Boston, and who was a guide to younger women in the restaurant industry and food historians with their research, died on Thursday. She was 91.

Mrs. Robert, who was called Ann, and her French-born husband, the late Lucien Robert (pronounced Ro-BEAR), had three restaurants in Boston. The first, Maître Jacques, was opened in Back Bay in 1957 (soup, salad, and coffee for 99 cents; 25 cents more for dessert). They moved the restaurant to Charles River Park because the property came with a liquor license, and in 1972 they opened Maison Robert in the newly renovated historic Old City Hall, where a statue of Benjamin Franklin graced a courtyard that served as an outdoor dining area in the warm months.

There were two restaurants in the building. The upstairs dining room was known as Bonhomme Richard, the French translation of a name Franklin used; downstairs was the more casual Ben’s Café, where Franklin’s sayings were carved into wood.

The Roberts hired Lucien’s nephew, Jacky, who is a professional chef, to run the kitchen. Boston restaurateur Lydia Shire, new to cooking at the time, joined him.

Members of the Maison Robert restaurant dynasty, from left, Andrée, Lucien, Ann, and Jacky, in front of the establishment at Old City Hall. BERRY, Pam GLOBE STAFF

Maison Robert was known for classic French food, meticulously prepared, and for its attentive service by waitstaff in formal attire. In the dining room, tables were carefully set with bouquets of flowers, dinnerware was French-made, flatware by Christofle.

Mrs. Robert’s college friend hand-lettered all the menus, and another designed the dining room. She oversaw the decor and handled all the floral arrangements (she took weekly trips to the Boston Flower Exchange), including grand vases at the dining room entrance. She grew herbs in her West Newton home, shopped at farms for seasonal vegetables for the kitchen, and worked on all the menus, including those for special events and private parties, which she organized and hosted.

“To most people, my mother was ‘Madame Robert,’ – very endearing and respectful,” said her son René of Weston.

Mrs. Robert raised five children, including triplets, and when the youngest went to college, she became a regular presence in the dining room. She was regal at the entrance, always in a suit and heels, hair coiffed. She was quiet and reserved and moved among the tables with poise, greeting familiar patrons, introducing herself to new ones.

“She loved speaking with customers and learning about their lives,” said Andrée, who worked with her parents for 20 years, as executive chef, then general manager and co-owner.

Among Mrs. Robert’s roles in the restaurant, she wrote in the Radcliffe Quarterly in 1988, was “that of taking care, overseeing, the spirit with which guests are received and served so that their expectations are fulfilled. When this is achieved, I am satisfied, and if some guests are disappointed, I, too, feel a genuine loss.”

“Maison Robert, with Ann Robert at the desk, represented a kind of effortless elegance that few restaurants attain,” wrote former Boston Globe restaurant critic Alison Arnett in an e-mail. “Her welcoming smile made it clear that this restaurant was an extension of her home. Almost more than the food, going to Maison Robert was an experience.”

“Ann had the softness of a true lady,” said Shire, who is now the owner of Scampo in the Liberty Hotel, “the smartest, so knowledgeable about wine, food, being a mother, grace at all times.”

Mrs. Robert hosted many fund-raisers at Maison Robert, book signings for friends, and monthly French-speaking tables and Scandinavian nights. The restaurant was closed in 2004.

Martha Ann Rossing Robert was born in ­­­Argyle, Wis., in 1932. She graduated from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., and then taught at the Martin-Luther-Schule, Rimbach, in West Germany. After completing a master’s degree in history at Radcliffe College in 1956, she started a doctoral program in European history at the University of Wisconsin Madison, where she met Lucien. They married in 1957 in Paris.

Mrs. Robert returned to France often, for summer vacations with the children, and with Lucien to search for restaurant chefs and staff.

A tennis enthusiast, who also played the piano and sang, Mrs. Robert had a personal trainer several times a week and walked a mile every day until the day of her first stroke.

She worked tirelessly to start Ecole Bilingue in a friend’s basement in Newton, which became the International School of Boston. She was devoted to the Schlesinger Library, a part of Harvard Radcliffe Institute, which houses books and manuscripts on the history of women in the United States, and to the All Newton Music School in Newton, to offer scholarships to young musicians.

In addition to Andrée and René, Mrs. Robert leaves two sons, Jean of Cooperstown, N.Y., and Pierre, of Concord, and six grandchildren. A son, Raoul, predeceased his parents.

A memorial service and reception will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 25 in University Lutheran Church in Cambridge, and a Mother’s Day concert and reception will be held at 3 p.m. May 14 in Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport.

She was a voracious reader, said Andrée. A few weeks ago, “she went to my book group and was the only person to have read the book twice.” After she sold the family house in West Newton, she lived first with her son, René, then with Andrée.

In 1983, when her alma mater in Minnesota presented her with a Distinguished Alumna award, the dean of women described Mrs. Robert as “an extraordinary woman — modest, gracious, humble, compassionate, generous, a patron of the arts, and a promoter of cultural well being.”

Mrs. Robert in the Maison Robert kitchen, with, from left, Jacky, Andrée, and Lucien. BERRY, Pam GLOBE STAFF

Jacky Robert knew first-hand of that compassion.

When his father died, Jacky and his siblings were school-age. His family was in a “critical situation,” he said. His aunt and uncle stepped in and “kept our family, in France, above poverty with love, money, and moral support.”

“Our auntie is a quiet force. She moved mountains and helped people she barely knew.”