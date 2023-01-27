Mass. public officials speak out on police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

Nichols, a Black man, died Jan. 10, three days after he was pulled over by police while driving his car.

“What happened in Memphis is a betrayal of our basic humanity,” Healey said in a statement. “We face another tragic moment in our country. What we see today will cause tremendous pain, for Tyre Nichols’ family, for Memphis, and for Black people forced to relive generational trauma caused by police brutality.”

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, Attorney General Andrea Campbell and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox were among the state’s political and public safety officials who on Friday condemned the police beating death of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers.

The officers were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes, including aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, in connection with Nichols’s death. In the video released Friday, Nichols is shown shown screaming “Mom” as the officers hold him down and repeatedly kick him and hit him with their fists and batons.

In response to the release, police leaders, officers’ organizations, and elected officials expressed sympathy for Nichols’s family and outrage over the officers’ conduct.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael A. Cox said the department shares the Nichols family’s “sadness and outrage at this unnecessary loss of life. We and anyone capable of compassion understand how wrong this incident was and why it evokes anger and frustration.”

“Acting quickly to hold these officers accountable is imperative,” Cox said in a statement. “We must stay connected and committed to those we serve. True community oriented policing is about trust building and ensuring the values of the communities we serve are represented is all that we do. People who interact with law enforcement should feel understood and respected.”

Cox asked that any protests in the city remain peaceful. A department spokesman said late Friday night that there had been no arrests and no disturbances reported in connection with small demonstrations held on Boston Common in the evening.

Cox also vowed “to ensure that the Boston Police Department practices fair, procedurally just, community centric policing while holding accountable any of our staff unable to live up to these values.”

Attorney General Andrea Campbell said she “did not need to see another video to know that there remains tremendous work to do to address corruption, police brutality and racial injustice in this country and in Massachusetts.”

“As the chief law enforcement officer of the Commonwealth, I will not move on,” Campbell said in a statement. “Each of these cases breaks the heart of mothers, communities especially the Black community. This persistent trauma destroys our young people and families.

“While I believe in accountability, and holding all five Black officers fully accountable, the direct and active participation of Black officers adds an additional layer of pain for the community.”

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said the force condemns the actions of the five officers involved in the attack on Nichols.

State Police encouraged protesters in Massachusetts to “act peacefully and with respect for the law and their fellow citizens,” Mason said in a statement.

US Representative Ayanna Pressley said it is time to “be bold and relentless in pursuit of true systemic change.”

“Police brutality is a deeply rooted crisis plaguing our communities,” Pressley said in a statement. “The people who perpetuate such violence and the laws and policies that enable them contribute to this injustice. In pursuit of progress, we must be clear about the drastic structural change necessary to save lives and prevent tragedies that repeatedly traumatize Black and brown communities.”

On Twitter, Pressley wrote, “Tyre should be here, with his family & loved ones right now.”

Terrence Reidy, Massachusetts’ secretary of public safety and security, condemned the “egregious actions of the five former officers indicted for murder.”

“Their reprehensible conduct threatens the trust essential to the relationship between police and the communities they serve,” Reidy said in the statement. “We stand with those who seek justice and accountability for Tyre and his family and call for peaceful demonstration from those who will understandably exercise their right to have their voices heard.”

The Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association said it strongly condemns “the circumstances around [Nichols’s] death and the action of the five Memphis police officers.”

“We support a thorough and fully transparent investigation into what transpired and trust the criminal justice system will hold those who are responsible for Tyre’s death accountable,” the association said in a statement.

Amanda Kaufman of the Globe staff contributed to this report.