Peabody mother charged after 2-year-old daughter died while living in car where drug evidence was found

A Peabody mother was arrested and charged Friday with reckless endangerment of a child after her 2-year-old daughter died last week while living in the woman’s car, where evidence of illegal drugs was found, officials said Friday.

Vanessa Jeising, 28, was also charged with permitting substantial injuries to a child and was ordered held without bail at her arraignment in Peabody District Court, according to a statement from the Essex district attorney’s office.

A not-guilty plea was entered on Jeising’s behalf, prosecutors said. She is due back in court Feb. 3. for a dangerousness hearing.