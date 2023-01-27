Peabody mother charged after 2-year-old daughter died while living in car where drug evidence was found

A Peabody mother was arrested and charged Friday with reckless endangerment of a child after her 2-year-old daughter died last week while living in the woman’s car, where evidence of illegal drugs was found, officials said Friday.
Vanessa Jeising, 28, was also charged with permitting substantial injuries to a child and was ordered held without bail at her arraignment in Peabody District Court, according to a statement from the Essex district attorney’s office.
A not-guilty plea was entered on Jeising’s behalf, prosecutors said. She is due back in court Feb. 3. for a dangerousness hearing.
Her attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Friday evening.
Jeising allegedly contacted a friend after her child, Lily Iorio, appeared to be unresponsive in the car early on the morning of Jan. 18, prosecutors said.
The friend urged Jeising to take the toddler to a hospital and later called Peabody police to notify them that mother and daughter were headed to Lahey Medical Center, Peabody, according to the statement.
Police escorted Jeising and the toddler into the emergency room, where Lily could not be revived, prosecutors said. Police later located evidence of illegal drugs in Jeising’s car, the statement said.
The case remains under investigation.
