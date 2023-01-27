Readers share their mental health struggles after childbirth

If you’d like to join the conversation, click here and share your story. If you’d prefer to talk about your experience instead, call 617-849-7301 and leave us a voicemail.

Here’s a roundup of some of the most powerful responses we’ve received so far:

“I have had “high-functioning” depression since childhood and have a family history of depression, including severe postpartum depression. I felt the specter of postpartum depression loom over me throughout both of my pregnancies and postpartum months, and I feel incredibly lucky that I avoided the impacts I feared so much. I credit my amazing therapist, my depression medication, and my support system for helping me throughout those periods. But it still feels like mostly luck. In my view, being a mother is existing on a razor’s edge. We are pushed beyond the breaking point at all times, buoyed by beautiful moments, and if we’re lucky, supportive partners and villages. But this tragic story feels like a reminder of that constant vulnerability.”- Caitlin M.

“After the birth of my daughter in 2016, I struggled for 11 months before being diagnosed and treated for PPD. At the time I was in the active duty army and had a normal pregnancy and birth. After her birth, I failed to connect in any way with my daughter and felt extreme anxiety and depression regarding any aspect of motherhood. My husband was so supportive and connected with our daughter, but I felt nothing except for anxiety. When I would sleep or close my eyes I would see her coming to harm in any way imaginable. I vividly recall an instance where I was mowing the lawn and she was in the house. It crossed my mind that her hand was going to become somehow entangled in the lawn mover blades. This was entirely irrational, as she was safely inside with my husband. I dreamed of her death nightly. At 11 months postpartum I was finally diagnosed with PPD. Outwardly at work I was a high performer, but that facade would crumble as soon as I would come home and didn’t have mental energy to hold up that illusion any longer. Prior to that point I had routinely brought up my struggles with healthcare professionals who brushed me off saying it was “baby blues.” This was especially concerning in hindsight, seeing that many of these doctors were part of the military healthcare system and I was an Officer who had two combat tours In Afghanistan. It took my husband helping advocate for me with a new civilian primary care physician to get a diagnosis and medication. Only after that point did I start to connect with my daughter. I lost my first 11 months with her to depression.”-Jessica M.

“I suffered from PPD with both of my children, now adults. After the euphoria of their births, I was hit with such a profound feeling of depression that I thought I’d go crazy. This was during the 1980′s, when no one had a clue what was wrong with me. I would leave the baby with my husband, and just drive anywhere to just get away. I packed a suitcase and would plan to run away forever. My poor husband was shocked at my behavior, as was my relatives. I mechanically took care of the baby, but there was no joy in it. The depression went away , but it took almost a year. Everyone in my family acknowledged I had a tough time, but assured me, I’d never experience that again!! After a few years, I had my second child, and again, bad PPD, but this time I was sent to a psychiatrist and put on medication, which helped immensely. I still get teary about it, after 35 years. I feel cheated out of the early bonding with my babies.” -Jan K.

“I experienced postpartum depression and anxiety for the first year of my son’s life. I think there’s a real misconception that this only lasts for the first 8-12 weeks postpartum but it truly lasts much longer for some reason. For me, it showed up as constantly fearing the worst was going to happen to my son, that I was always doing something wrong, and I was having a hard time finding the joy in new parenting while missing my old life.”- Ebony C.

“Postpartum depression and anxiety don’t always look like what they describe in the baby books. Just because you can get up and go about your day doesn’t mean you are “ok” or that you aren’t struggling. You can have PPD or PPA even if you are able to get up and get out of bed; they should be recognized on spectrums rather than either ends of “you have it” or “you’re fine.” Also, many people know about PPD, PPA gets less attention but it exists and it is just as real, painful, and difficult as PPD. Therapy helps, and medication does too.”-Lindsay S.

“I experienced postpartum depression after the birth of each of my 3 children. It got progressively worse with each birth. This was back in the early & mid 90′s (1990, 92, & 96). There was no help. Ob/gyn not interested in helping because I had already given birth (go figure), had just moved to a different state so did not have a primary care doc, ob said I should talk to pediatrician. Pediatrician had no idea what to do. She left the room & told me I could use her phone to call my insurance company. Darkest darkest time in my life. The wound is still right there under surface. My husband at the time, since divorced, had no idea that PPD was a real thing. Friends in the apartment complex we lived in at the time were my lifeline, not sure they realized it.”- Maura D.

“You have to be your own advocate in our healthcare system. It’s exhausting, trying, and unfair, but if you don’t push for help, you will be ignored and it won’t get better. Be clear with your doctor that something isn’t right. Don’t let them brush you off and tell you that depression is normal. Tell them you need help. Don’t ask them, tell them. You do not need to be ashamed or embarrassed. It’s not your fault that you feel like this and it doesn’t make you any less of a person or a mother. It makes you a better mother to get the help you need.”- Mallory G.

“I gave birth to my twins in 2018 and immediately fell into a deep depression. I was giving everything of myself to take care of them and had no space to take care of myself. Unfortunately my husband was also dealing with his own PPD and could not support me in any meaningful way. I felt very isolated when I was on maternity leave. It felt like a crushing weight to be with them alone for hours at a time and be tied down to the house. Everyone says it’s supposed to be the most magical time when you have a new baby (or in my case, babies). But it was the darkest time of my life.”- Kate R.

“Tell someone the second you don’t feel yourself. I did online therapy and talked to my husband and my sister a lot. I also talked about it with them before having the baby, basically making sure they knew I wanted them to intervene if I was acting unlike myself.”- Emma V.

“I had postpartum depression after one of my children. I am typically a very optimistic person and felt incredibly down. I was able to access treatment which was so helpful. I am also a psychotherapist and have worked with a lot of women with postpartum depression. As a society I feel that we are led down a road of high expectations in terms of what motherhood is going to be like and when it doesn’t turn out like that (think colicky baby, going back to work,ect) women are told to be grateful and happy and get on with life. I was fortunate because of my background and career but many women aren’t and are subject to well intentioned but insensitive comments. I also feel older generations sometimes think ‘we struggled. Why shouldn’t you?’”- Liz P.

“It was like being at the bottom of a well - I could see the light (the wonderful things about having a baby) coming in from above - but I couldn’t access it. I felt like I was watching the world go by but was unable to fully participate. I was so emotional, teary, unable to focus on anything. The isolation of the early COVID-19 compounded my symptoms. After about 6 weeks postpartum, I asked my doctor to put me back in the antidepressants I’d so painstakingly weaned myself off of in anticipation of becoming pregnant. Restarting the meds, in addition to getting support through Postpartum Support International helped me get through it. So grateful for these resources, as I didn’t feel comfortable sharing how I was feeling with my immediate and extended family.”-Anne R.

“It is the depression, it is NOT you. The person inside of you, that had the power to create a life, is still in there. And you are capable of getting through this, but you cannot do it alone. You need help and there are people that want to help you. Take one step, call a doctor. You do not have to suffer alone.”-Alexis H.

“I had postpartum depression and anxiety after the birth of my 2nd and 3rd children. I was not expecting it with my 2nd, and it was horrible. I felt overwhelmed and unable to connect with the baby, like there was some invisible barrier separating us. I also had crushing, intrusive thoughts that something horrible was going to happen to both my children. My OB completely missed it, but luckily our pediatrician also screened and basically forced me to get help and medication. With my 3rd, I talked to my new OB about it prior to having the baby, and we were prepared with a treatment plan from the start when the symptoms came back.”-Anonymous

“I suffered from PPD&A after the birth of my son in July 2020, during the height of the pandemic. He was carried through the lockdown, where my husband was not allowed at visits. When born, we discovered he had a rare disease. He also had extreme colic, which all enflamed my PPD&A.”- Kristin N.

“Tell a friend how you’re feeling. Many people have been through this but kept it a secret out of shame. You are not alone. There is help and it will get better.”- Shannon B.

