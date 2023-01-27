Students stage walkout at Harvard University, demand resignation of professor

“For the good of the institution and university community, Comaroff must resign,” the group said in a statement. “And Harvard must listen to the voices of survivors who are constantly pushing this school to combat sexual violence and gender discrimination.”

Comaroff was “met with protests, walls covered in printouts of the various allegations he’s facing, and a walkout that left the classroom completely empty,” read a statement from Our Harvard Can Do Better, an advocacy group that organized the demonstration.

Students at Harvard University on Tuesday staged a walkout of a class taught by prominent anthropologist John Comaroff, who was placed on leave in January 2022 amid sexual harassment allegations but later resumed teaching.

The Harvard Crimson first reported on the walkout.

Harvard placed Comaroff on unpaid leave last Januaryafter determining that he violated the school’s sexual harassment and professional conduct policies.

The following month, three Harvard graduate students sued the university in federal court, alleging it ignored nearly a decade of sexual harassment and retaliation by Comaroff.

The lawsuit, which is pending, alleges that university’s findings set aside the most egregious allegations against him.

Comaroff has denied the allegations of harassment and retaliation, and on Friday his lawyers pushed back against the demonstrators.

“Essentially the protesters are insisting that allegations that have been either rejected in a full investigation or that are completely untested, anonymous, and second-hand at best should lead to wholesale exclusion from that community, without investigation or process,” said Comaroff’s attorneys, Janet Halley, Ruth O’Meara Costello, and Norman Zalkind, in a statement.

Comaroff “has the right and the obligation to teach and looks forward to engaging intellectually with his students in the coming weeks,” they added.

University officials didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday.

Harvard has said that its investigation into the complaints against Comaroff found he engaged in verbal conduct that violated the school’s sexual harassment and professional conduct policies.

At the time, university officials said the allegations in the federal lawsuit “are in no way a fair or accurate representation of the thoughtful steps taken by the University in response to concerns that were brought forward, the thorough reviews conducted, and the results of those reviews.”

When Comaroff was placed on unpaid leave, Harvard said he would have limited duties in this academic year, according to the university. Comaroff returned to campus in the fall and a walkout was staged during his first class, the Crimson reported.

The controversy dates to August 2020, when Comaroff was first placed on paid administrative leave after a report in the Crimson in which three female students accused him of unwanted touching, verbal sexual harassment, and professional retaliation.

In their lawsuit, those students allege that, over a period of two years, Comaroff repeatedly kissed one student, groped her, and invited her to socialize alone with him. When she tried to avoid him, he forbade her from working with her other adviser, the suit alleged.

The civil complaint says the other two students reported Comaroff’s behavior to the university and sought to warn other students about him. It alleges that Comaroff retaliated by ensuring the pair would have difficulty finding jobs in their field.

Comaroff’s lawyers said the university found him responsible for “exactly two of the multitude of allegations leveled against him in the complaints filed by” the three students.

“The current protests are based on rumor and manufactured outrage, not fact,” they said. The university’s investigation found him “not responsible” for alleged kissing and improper touching of one of the students, the lawyers said.

The student group said allegations against Comaroff date back to the 1970s during his tenure at the University of Chicago. He has also denied those accusations.

“Harvard is complicit in the sexual violence crisis,” first-year undergraduate Rachael Dziaba said in the group’s statement. “But we believe that Harvard can do better. We will keep fighting for a university that stands up for its community and sets an example that misogyny will not be tolerated in higher education.”

