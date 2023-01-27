Two Mississippi men plead guilty to killing woman in 2017 at Braintree hotel

Galmore and Coleman were both originally indicted for murder, unarmed robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy, the statement said.

Kenyonte Galmore, 27, was sentenced to 18-20 years in state prison, and Kentavious Coleman, 25, was sentenced to seven years in prison, prosecutors said in a statement.

Two men from Mississippi have pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter related to the death of 19-year-old Reina Rodriguez at the Braintree Hyatt Place Hotel in 2017, the Norfolk district attorney’s officesaid Friday.

They were allowed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter “based on factors including the strength and state of the available evidence,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in the statement.

“If Galmore had been convicted of second-degree murder, he would have been parole-eligible after 15 years,” Morrissey said. “In this structured plea, he will serve a minimum of 18 years. Securing homicide convictions via plea eclipses any chance of either man [then] avoiding culpability through acquittal. It also precludes the case being turned on appeal – and gives some finality to the family.”

Rodriguez was found naked from the waist up with her hands and legs bound by cell phone cords inside the hotel on June 22, 2017, the Globe reported. Juana Rivera, 19 of Lowell, allegedly recruited Rodriguez, who was homeless, to be a prostitute, but then set her up to be robbed after animosity and conflict developed between the two.

Sigryd Rached, Rodriguez’s sister, told the Globe that she was very bright and dreamed of going back to school and being a veterinarian or a crime scene investigator.

“My sister did not deserve to die,” Rached said shortly after her sister’s death. “She always found the good in everybody. She believed in giving people second chances. She believed in forgiveness. She never held grudges. I was the oldest sister, but I admired her instead of her admiring me.”

The case against Rivera remains pending in Norfolk Superior Court, the statement said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.