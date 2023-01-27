Vigil planned on Boston Common ahead of release of Memphis police video of Tyre Nichols beating

On Thursday, five former Memphis police officers were charged with murder and other crimes, including aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, in connection with Nichols’s death. During a news conference earlier Friday, family members of Nichols urged protesters to remain peaceful.

Boston community leaders are holding a vigil Friday night at “The Embrace” statue on the Boston Common ahead of authorities in Memphis releasing video of the police beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died days after he was pulled over.

The Boston vigil will be held at 6 p.m., James Hills of “Java with Jimmy” said on Twitter. Mayor Michelle Wu’s office said in a statement that she will attend, and Imari Paris Jeffries, executive director for King Boston, will also be there, according to Hills.

Boston police on Friday issued a full-call up — in which all available and able officers are called to work — ahead of the release of the video, according to two City Hall officials and one law enforcement official with knowledge of the move.

Full call-ups of Boston police officers have occurred in recent years when the department is expecting large crowds, including Super Bowls that have featured the New England Patriots and a 2019 “Straight Pride Parade.”

Boston police typically does not detail strength-of-force numbers, and on Friday a department spokesman declined to confirm the full-call up for that reason. The department has more than 2,000 sworn officers.

In a statement Friday, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said “what happened in Memphis is a betrayal of our basic humanity.”

“We face another tragic moment in our country,” the statement said. “What we see today will cause tremendous pain, for Tyre Nichols’ family, for Memphis, and for Black people forced to relive generational trauma caused by police brutality.”

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason also issued a statement Friday, writing that the force condemns the actions of the five officers involved in the attack on Nichols.

State Police encouraged protesters in Massachusetts to “act peacefully and with respect for the law and their fellow citizens.”

Terrence Reidy, Massachusetts’ secretary of public safety and security, condemned the “egregious actions of the five former officers indicted for murder.”

“Their reprehensible conduct threatens the trust essential to the relationship between police and the communities they serve,” Reidy said in the statement. “We stand with those who seek justice and accountability for Tyre and his family and call for peaceful demonstration from those who will understandably exercise their right to have their voices heard.”

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.