Woburn teachers vote to strike next week following stalled contract negotiations

“We do not take our decision to strike lightly, and believe that we have exhausted all other options. In fact, there is no other path forward,” Woburn Teachers Association President Barbara Locke said in a statement. “We implore Mayor Scott Galvin and the School Committee to help us complete construction of a contract reflecting the quality of Woburn Public Schools and its educators.”

Members of the Woburn Teachers Association overwhelmingly voted to authorize the strike Friday afternoon after educators in district have been without a contract since August.

Educators in Woburn plan to go on strike next week if a contract agreement with district and city leaders is not reached by Monday.

The union, which represents 550 members, including nurses and paraprofessionals, is demanding Woburn’s mayor and School Committee increase pay for teachers and paraprofessionals, provide compensation for all work days, and reduce class sizes.

Teachers in the district are planning to hold a rally at 1 p.m. Saturday at Woburn Common.

In October, union members rejected an agreement proposed by city and school leaders, stating the mayor and School Committee chose a path “that included an outright refusal to work collaboratively.”

The committee made another proposal on Jan. 18, but the union has not yet to meet with city and school leaders or respond to the proposal, Galvin and the School Committee said in a joint statement. They hope to schedule a meeting Sunday morning, their statement said.

The latest proposal is “a fair and highly competitive offer,” they said in the statement. The proposal would reduce class sizes, add professional development, increase instructional time for students and offers a “generous wage increase.”

The School Committee filed a petition with the state Department of Labor Relations on Tuesday asking the department to investigate a strike after learning the union was planning to vote on authorizing one. “It was imperative to take action in the hopes of preventing any learning disruptions for our students,” the statement said.

A hearing took place Thursday and the School Committee is waiting on the department’s decision regarding the petition.

Woburn is the latest district tangled in failed contract negotiations. In the last year, multiple teacher unions across the state went on strike, including in Brookline, Haverhill, and Malden. Schools were shuttered between one and four days in those districts before the unions and resulted in new contracts.

Earlier this month, Melrose Education Association members also voted to authorize the strike after working without a contract since June. But that was quickly averted after educators and the Melrose School Committee came to an agreement on a new contract the following night.

It’s illegal for Massachusetts teachers and other public employees to strike, though recent teacher strikes, or at least the threats of them, have largely proven effective as contract agreements have followed shortly after each one. The Massachusetts Teachers Association is pushing for state legislation that would allow some public sector workers, such as teachers, to go on strike; the proposal would not apply to public safety workers, such as police officers.

Several local teacher unions said in a joint statement on Friday that they support Woburn educators decision to strike and will be joining the rally Saturday.

“Our unions stand in solidarity with union educators in Woburn who are fighting for a fair contract, a dignified living wage for education support professionals, and the schools their students deserve,” presidents of 24 local educators’ unions said in the joint statement. “We condone the withholding of their labor and encourage the members of the Woburn Teachers Association to remain steadfast in their demands for better working conditions for educators and better learning conditions for students.”

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.