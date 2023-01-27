An RNC remade by Trump backs away from his 2024 campaign

The 168 members of the Republican National Committee are gathering in Southern California to select their own leader Friday, and interviews this week with 59 of them — more than one-third of the committee’s membership — found few eager to crown Trump their nominee for a third time. While they praised his policies and accomplishments as president, many expressed deep concerns about his age (76), temperament, and ability to win a general election, often in unusually blunt terms.

As former President Donald Trump prepares for his first public events since announcing his presidential campaign, dozens of members of the Republican Party’s governing body are expressing doubts about his ability to win back the White House and are calling for a competitive primary to produce a stronger nominee in 2024.

Advertisement

“This isn’t 2016,” said Mac Brown, chair of the Republican Party of Kentucky. “People have moved on.”

Jonathan Barnett, an RNC member from Arkansas who says he was the first member of the committee to endorse Trump’s 2016 campaign, said the party would benefit from its nominee being forced to navigate a crowded primary field.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“I’ve been a supporter of Donald Trump in the past,” Barnett said. “I just think that we need choices this time. We’ve got to look at all of our options.”

The motivation to leave Trump behind is not ideological but political, the party leaders said: They worry he can’t win.

“Everybody is very appreciative of Trump, and he did a lot of great things,” said Art Wittich, an RNC member from Montana who said Trump was not best positioned to win the general election. “There’s this burning desire to win in 2024, and that’s what’s going to drive a lot of the action.”

One year before the first presidential nominating contests are set to begin, Republicans eager for Trump alternatives are seeking candidates who could capture the populism animating his base without replicating the chaos that characterized his administration. First mentioned is almost always Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, though members cited other would-be rivals, including Nikki Haley and Mike Pence, both alumni of the Trump administration.

Advertisement

On Thursday, DeSantis waded into the contentious race to lead the committee, lending his support to Harmeet Dhillon, who is challenging the current chair, Ronna McDaniel. The endorsement could be viewed as an implicit critique of Trump, who handpicked McDaniel after his 2016 election.

“We need to get some new blood in the RNC,” DeSantis said in an interview with news outlet Florida’s Voice. “I like what Harmeet has said.”

The New York Times called, emailed, or texted all 168 RNC members. Just four offered an unabashed endorsement of Trump’s 2024 campaign. Twenty said the former president should not be the party’s nominee. An additional 35 said they would like to see a big primary field or declined to state their position on Trump. The remainder did not respond to messages.

In interviews, some RNC members estimated that between 120 and 140 of them preferred someone besides Trump to be their party’s presidential nominee.

Trump enters the race as the party’s front-runner and owns by far the most robust fundraising apparatus. Yet many RNC members said he had nonetheless taken on the image of a loser after his 2020 defeat to President Biden, who is expected to announce his own reelection bid in the coming months. Trump’s subsequent refusal to accept the results and his endorsements of GOP candidates in 2022 who stressed their devotion to him — and then lost seats in key battleground states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — have some saying they are ready for a divorce.

Advertisement

“To win 50 percent plus one in the Electoral College requires us to find an alternative, and I think we’ve got plenty of good choices,” said John Hammond, an RNC member from Indiana. “We can’t be a cult of personality any longer.”

Speaking to one another, members of the committee can be even more blunt. The RNC’s rules dictate that it is neutral in primaries, but members are free to back whomever they like.

“I supported Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020, but it is clearly time for the Republican Party to move on from Donald Trump,” Oscar Brock, an RNC member from Tennessee, wrote last week in a mass email to other members that was first reported by The Washington Post. “I know many of you feel the same way I do.”

Trump still maintains a loyal following. Already, he has picked up endorsements in South Carolina from Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Lindsey Graham and will be delivering a keynote address Saturday to the New Hampshire Republican Party, whose chair, Stephen Stepanek, remains a key supporter. The most recent polling shows Trump leading DeSantis in the primary, a shift from late last year when DeSantis had a small lead.

Advertisement

Those seeking a new nominee say they object to Trump’s temperament and his focus on the 2020 election. By and large, they remain supportive of the stances on foreign policy, immigration, trade, and cultural issues that powered his campaign and transformed the party’s ideology.