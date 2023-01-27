FDA eases blood donation ban on gay and bisexual men after years of protest

The new approach eliminates rules that target men who have sex with men and instead focuses on sexual behaviors by people, regardless of gender, that pose a higher risk of contracting and transmitting HIV. The FDA is expected to adopt the proposal after a period of public comment.

The proposed relaxation of restrictions by the Food and Drug Administration follows years of pressure by blood banks, the American Medical Association, and LGBTQ rights organizations to abandon rules some experts say are outdated, homophobic, and ineffective at keeping the nation’s blood supply safe.

Gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships will no longer be forced to abstain from sex to donate blood under federal guidelines announced Friday, ending a vestige of the earliest days of the AIDS crisis.

‘’Donating blood is one of several really important symbolic methods of demonstrating one’s caring for other people,’’ FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said. ‘’We want to make that available to everyone possible in the context of a safe blood supply.’’

Other countries including Canada and the United Kingdom have made similar changes in recent years.

For decades, gay men said they were made to feel like pariahs as they were barred from performing a widely lauded act of community service, and sidelined from joining friends and family giving blood after national disasters. The rigidity of the FDA rules — making no exceptions for those who are in monogamous relationships — made some feel as though they could not be trusted or are viewed as disease vectors, no matter what steps they take to protect their health.

‘’Keeping the blood supply safe is paramount, but it is also important to move forward so that we are not excluding a group of donors who could be perfectly safe,’’ said Claudia Cohn, chief medical officer for the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies, a nonprofit that oversees development of donor screening questionnaires.

When the country faced a dire blood shortage in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Cole Williams faced an awkward situation. Commercials soliciting blood donors constantly played on television. His family wanted to give blood together. But Williams, who is bisexual and now 22, had to explain he was ineligible because he had recently had sex with a man.

‘’We shouldn’t have to fight this hard to do something as selfless as giving blood,’’ said Williams, a nursing student who formed the advocacy group Pride and Plasma to advocate for changes to the FDA policy. ‘’I could have as much unprotected sex with as many women as I wanted, and the FDA would have no problem with that.’’

Technological advancements in blood screening and a new FDA-funded study backing the proposed approach rendered sweeping prohibitions on sexually active gay and bisexual men moot, some experts said. Newly eligible donors probably would not be able to give blood until the end of the year or early next year while the FDA finalizes changes and blood banks implement them.

Some activists say gay men would still be treated unfairly under the proposed guidelines, which would allow them to give blood if they had not had a new anal sexual partner in the prior three months.

There is no exception for people taking daily pills that drastically reduce the risk of contracting HIV, a landmark advancement that revolutionized prevention without relying on condoms or abstinence alone. There is no exception for those who consistently wear condoms. And there is no exception for those who can present a negative HIV test.

‘’Being monogamous with someone who is not living with HIV is not the only way to prevent transmission,’’ said Jason Cianciotto, vice president for communications and public policy at Gay Men’s Health Crisis, a group that has advocated to end the blood donation ban.

When the AIDS epidemic emerged in the 1980s, thousands of people who received blood transfusions became infected before scientists realized that the HIV virus that caused the disease could be transmitted by blood.

The FDA placed restrictions on blood donations by gay men, who had higher rates of HIV infection because the virus spreads more easily in smaller sexual networks and more efficiently during anal sex than vaginal sex. In 1985, the agency imposed an ‘’indefinite deferral’' — in effect, a lifetime ban — on blood donations from any man who had had sex with another man going back to 1977. As testing of the blood supply improved, the agency lifted the lifetime ban in 2015, requiring instead that men who donated blood needed to abstain from sex with other men for 12 months.

That deferral period was reduced to three months in April 2020, as blood shortages became increasingly severe because of the coronavirus pandemic.