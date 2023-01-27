Matt Damon goes bonkers after being bumped from Jimmy Kimmel’s 20th Anniversary Show

“I want to apologize to Matt Damon — we ran out of time for him — but we will definitely try to work him in sometime in the next 20 years,” said Kimmel, standing on stage with the members of Coldplay at the end of the episode.

Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon continued their long-running fake feud during the late night host’s 20th Anniversary Show on Thursday, with Kimmel — as he has many times before — pretending he had run out of time to talk with the actor.

As usual, Damon didn’t respond to the snub too well.

The camera flashed to Damon, who was waiting in the wings backstage in a room decked out with colorful balloons and a flashy banner for the occasion.

Dressed in a tuxedo with a bouquet of flowers in one hand and bottle of champagne in the other, the Cambridge native began grimacing before exploding in faux anger.

It wasn’t his turn to shine, after all.

“What the actual [expletive]? What the actual [expletive]?” said Damon as he began trashing the room in blind rage, smashing the bottle, knocking over a lamp with the bouquet, and ripping down the banner. “It’s 20 [expletive] years of this [expletive].”

At the end of the outburst, he sat down on the couch dejectedly, a cake with Jimmy Kimmel’s face on a table in front of him. “I can’t believe I baked you a cake,” he said.

That, too, became a victim of his mock anger.

“You’re welcome, America,” Damon said as he smashed the cake to pieces. “Most overrated talk show host.”

Earlier in the episode, when it was Damon’s turn during a run of celebrities to congratulate Kimmel for his accomplishment in a video message, he refused.

“No, [expletive] that guy. [Expletive] him,” Damon said.

He flashed the bird and a thumbs down sign. “Boo. Boo. Boo. Boo.”

The feud between the two stars has been a fan favorite for years. After the anniversary episode aired, commenters expressed their appreciation.

“The Jimmy Kimmel/Matt Damon feud is the greatest late night gag ever. Can’t believe they’ve kept it up 20 years. Props to Matt for consistently participating,” one wrote.

Another added that the mock fight between the two friends “is hilarious and probably some of Matt’s finest acting performances.”

It all started years ago when Kimmel made an off-handed joke apologizing to Damon for not having enough time for him during the end of a third-season episode. Kimmel told NPR in 2013 that the show had gone poorly so he decided to amuse of one his producers.

“I want to apologize to Matt Damon. We ran out of time,” Kimmel said at the end.

Although he chose the name randomly, the joke clicked. And he’s been using it ever since. Damon told SiriusXM a couple of years ago that he didn’t even know Kimmel at the time.

“It changed the course of both of our lives. We’ve kept this a feud going for, you know, it’s gotta be 15 years now,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of fun doing it.”

The two have been good friends ever since. Even if they don’t always act like it.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.