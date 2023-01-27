McDaniel gets 4th term at top of Republican National Committee

McDaniel, a Michigan GOP insider chosen by then-President Donald Trump to lead the party in 2017, promised she would be the agent of change that Republican activists wanted. That promise and years cultivating connections with the committee’s 168 members proved unbeatable as the party gears up for what is likely to be a wide-open primary for the 2024 presidential election and possibly a close race for the White House.

DANA POINT, Calif. — Members of the Republican National Committee reelected Ronna McDaniel on Friday to a fourth two-year term at the helm of the party, despite an angry pressure campaign from conservative activists and spirited calls from inside the committee for a leadership change after three successive elections of defeats and disappointments.

“We need the continuity at this point in time,” said Mike Kuckelman, the chair of the Kansas Republican Party. “There’s really no one challenging her that offers anything that is materially different than what she will do as our leader.”

But the campaign for RNC chair, usually a low-key contest, exposed deep discontent after Republicans lost the House in 2018 and the White House and Senate in 2020, and then turned in a historically anemic performance for a party out of power in 2022.

“The grass roots, they’re the ones that knock on the doors, they work the polls, they put the time in on campaigns, and when we come up empty-handed, they’re just scratching their heads, saying, ‘What in the world?’” said Beth Campbell, a Republican committee member from Tennessee. “They all want change.”

McDaniel, 49, began her campaign for reelection with a majority of the committee members committed to her. But a fierce challenge by Harmeet Dhillon, a member from California, chipped away at her support, with Dhillon posting committee members’ personal e-mail accounts online and encouraging party activists to weigh in.

In speeches nominating Dhillion before the vote, supporters urged the committee members to listen to a conservative base that was noisily advocating for a leadership change.

Dhillon also persuaded state-level party organizations to get involved. She earned endorsements last weekend from state parties in Washington and Nebraska with broadsides against McDaniel’s leadership.

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and a conspiracy-minded Trump loyalist, also challenged McDaniel.

Ultimately, they did not have the votes.

New York Times

Biden makes choice of Zients as chief of staff official

WASHINGTON — President Biden said Friday that Jeff Zients, who served as the coronavirus response coordinator and a chairman of Biden’s transition, would take over as the White House chief of staff.

The formal announcement came several days after it was reported that Zients had been tapped to replace Ron Klain, the longtime Biden adviser and skilled political operative who has served the first two years of the president’s term.

In a statement, Biden said that “it is important to fill Ron’s shoes with someone who understands what it means to lead a team, and who is as focused on getting things done. I’ve seen Jeff Zients tackle some of the toughest issues in government.”

The president said that the White House would hold a formal event for Klain next week and “officially welcome Jeff back to the White House in this role.”

When he leaves the White House, Klain will take with him decades of institutional knowledge about Washington politics, the inner workings of Capitol Hill, and the Biden family — in his statement, the president pointed out that he had known Klain since he was a third-year law student.

Zients, an entrepreneur who made a fortune by building health care and education consultancies, has a different set of skills: His allies say that he has a keen eye for recruiting talent and that he is adept at coordinating large projects, including overseeing the largest vaccine campaign in US history.

New York Times

Calif. lawyers seek disbarment of Trump attorney

The State Bar of California intends to seek the disbarment of former president Donald Trump’s election attorney John Eastman for his role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

In a statement, the office of California bar Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona said Eastman faces 11 disciplinary charges, all arising from allegations that he was behind Trump’s plan to obstruct the count of electoral votes.

Per the statement, Eastman is accused of making false and misleading statements regarding alleged election fraud — including claims he made at a rally at the Ellipse outside the White House that preceded the deadly riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In the explanation of the charges, the California bar directly connects Eastman’s speech to the insurrection, saying he ‘”ontributed to provoking a crowd to assault and breach the Capitol to intimidate then-Vice President [Mike] Pence and prevent the electoral count from proceeding.”

Washington Post

Review shows far-right media platforms struggling for ads

Between posts about conspiracy theories and right-wing grievances was an unusual advertisement: a photo of former president Donald Trump holding a $1,000 bill made of gold, which he was apparently offering free to supporters.

But there were a few catches: The bill was not free, it was not made of gold, and it was not offered by Trump.

The ad appeared on Truth Social, the right-wing social network started by Trump in late 2021, one of many pitches from hucksters and fringe marketers dominating the ads on the site.

Ads from major brands are nonexistent on the site. Instead, the ads on Truth Social are for alternative medicine, diet pills, gun accessories, and Trump-themed trinkets, according to an analysis of hundreds of ads on the social network by The New York Times.

The ads reflect the difficulty that several far-right platforms, including Rumble and Gab, have faced in courting large brands, preventing the sites from tapping into some of the world’s largest ad budgets. It could be particularly problematic for Truth Social. Although the site has gained influence among the far right, becoming a vibrant ecosystem brimming with activity, its business is in need of cash.

Truth Social raised about $37 million, mainly from Republican political donors, but it is burning through about $1.7 million each month, according to William Wilkinson, a former executive at Trump Media & Technology Group, the social network’s parent company. And two federal investigations have put about $1.3 billion of much-needed funding in jeopardy.

Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media, said in an announcement last year that the company’s ad strategy would help it “displace the Big Tech platforms” as a major way to reach Americans.

But ad experts say the wariness from prominent brands on far-right social networks, which have positioned themselves as free-speech alternatives to Silicon Valley giants such as Meta and Google, is driven by the kinds of conspiracy theories and hyperpartisan politics often found on the sites.

In addition, they say, Truth Social has a relatively small user base and many older users, who are less desirable for the brands.

New York Times