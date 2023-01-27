In contract clashes, teachers unions are fighting for their schools

Jeff Jacoby’s argument against educators fighting for better working and learning conditions is insulting (“For public school teachers, there can be no right to strike,” Ideas, Jan. 22).

Massachusetts has the finest public schools in the country by many different measures. The people educating our youth are almost all unionized. Those two facts are related.

Studies have shown that states with unionized educators have better public education systems than those without. Unions fight on behalf of their schools. Our union was crucial to passage of the Education Reform Act of 1993; the 2019 Student Opportunity Act, which, once fully funded, will make an additional $1.5 billion annual investment in public schools; and the new Fair Share Amendment, which will raise $2 billion a year, part of which would go toward public education.